Orlando Magic remember lessons of last year's 0-2 deficit

It was impossible not to draw the parallels between last year's unsuccessful opening trip to Cleveland and the first two games of the Orlando Magic's series against the Boston Celtics.

In Game 1 last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the Orlando Magic a bit of a rude awakening in a 97-83 loss on the road. The Magic tried to take those lessons but suffered a similar 96-86 defeat to head home down 2-0.

At that time, despite strong games from Paolo Banchero, the Magic simply looked a bit overwhelmed for the playoff stage. They looked like rookies.

The Magic returned home for Game 3 with some trepidation. They did not know how they would respond down 2-0 or what their home crowd would be like for that all-important Game 3.

It is hard to remember that feeling because of how the series went. Jamahl Mosley had trouble recollecting Game 3 from last year just because Game 6 was such an overwhelming moment for the team—and something everyone on the team remembers fondly.

Orlando routed Cleveland 121-83 in Game 3 and 112-89 in Game 4 to even the series.

The point being that the Magic have been here before. There is at least experience in recovering from a deficit like this and confidence in what the Magic can do on their home floor.

"We've done it before," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Game 2. "We take it one game at a time. Boston did exactly what they were supposed to do. They took care of home. It doesn't become a series until the home team loses."

The old adage that a series does not begin until the road team wins still holds true. It was true last year too as the Magic held serve at home to force the series to a Game 7.

Boston is a bigger challenge, of course. This is a team with a championship pedigree, and they have played like it in the first two games.

But the scorelines and the way those games went are far too similar not to draw comparisons. The task for the Magic is ultimately the same.

"We usually play better in front of our home crowd and feed off of their energy," Paolo Banchero said after Game 2. "I'm looking forward to holding down home court."

A different team at home

The Orlando Magic were not the same team at home this year as it was last year. The home cooking may not be as sweet or reliable as it was last year when the Magic went 29-12.

This year, the Magic went 22-19 at the Kia Center this season. The Magic had only a +2.2 net rating at home this year with a 109.6 offensive rating.

The Magic had that awful 1-6 homestand that put the team at its lowest point of the season. But since then, Orlando went 4-3 at Kia Center with a +6.5 net rating (111.9 offensive rating/105.4 defensive rating).

That does not include the raucous 120-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament. The Magic are certainly expecting a similar bout of energy and intensity as they return home this time around.

"It will be good. Last year was really fun playing at home," Franz Wagner said after Game 2. "We get Game 3 at home, we have a series."

There is that quiet confidence that returning home will fix a lot of issues for the Magic. Orlando defends better at home and there are other hidden advantages.

One thing stood out about Games 1 and 2: The Orlando Magic never let the Boston Celtics run and hide from them. They stayed within some striking distance. The Celtics credited the Magic for their resilience and their desire to win even in the victories.

Orlando will need that resolve again.

"There is a resolve to them that they understand they have been here before," coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Friday. "You can actually say that because we have been in an identical situation. Different team, obviously. You are facing the champions. But understanding exactly what you need to do to get you out of facing 2-0."

As much as the Magic have done well to build a homecourt advantage and as much as Magic fans bring the energy and noise at home for major games—as they did in the Play-In Game more than a week ago—Celtics fans will still be heard. There are always pockets of green-clad fans in the Kia Center.

It is why it is likely vital the Magic come out swinging and take the lead early. Orlando needs to build its homecourt advantage with a strong showing right from the jump. That is what helped push Orlando to the lead in Game 3 last year and helped build that incredible run to even the series in Game 4.

A win can provide a lot of confidence. And winning and playing at home can put a lot of wind beneath their sails.

"[Boston] is a sports town. They want to see their team win," Gary Harris said after Game 2. "So you feel that energy. but we've been here before. It's not a series until the road team wins so we have to not let them win in Orlando. That's the main goal. We've got to get Game 3. Once we win Game 3, we can worry about the next one. "

Backs against the wall

At the end of the day, the Orlando Magic must collect wins. They need to get on the board, compete and give themselves a chance to climb back into this series first. And that happens on the court.

The Celtics have added to their injury report with Jayson Tatum DOUBTFUL with a bone bruise in his right wrist, Jrue Holiday QUESTIONABLE with a right hamstring strain and Jaylen Brown QUESTIONABLE with a right knee impingement.

The pressure rises with each game in the series. Certainly, Orlando must avoid being down 3-0 in the series. No team has come back from a 3-0 deficit in NBA history. The Magic may be avoiding talk of must-win games at this point, but this is a must-win game.

Orlando is in this situation down 2-0 in the series. The team is hoping that it can repeat last year's push to get back into the series.