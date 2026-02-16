Orlando Magic relying on key historical trend to turn season around

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has been consistent about one message throughout his tenure with the team. He wants his team to play its best basketball at the end of the season.

He has always had a big-picture view for his team as he guided them through the rebuild. And that has been the case even as the team broke through to the Playoffs.

There are plenty of areas to criticize Mosley and how he manages the team throughout the season. But it is undeniable that his teams play better after the All-Star Break.

With all the questions surrounding this frustrating season -- and many of them trained on Mosley -- the Magic still have 29 games to salvage something from the season and avoid the Play-In Tournament. And that is a chance for Mosley and his team to prove they can realize their potential.

It is the chance for the Magic to continue their trend of peaking at the right time and playing their best to end the season. They will need it to achieve their goals for the rest of the season.

Merely avoiding the Play-In was not the goal the Magic had at the beginning of the season, but it should be the only focus for the rest of the season.

If the Magic follow their pattern, they will have a chance to take that step. Failing to do so would only add to the questions facing this franchise ahead of a critical offseason.

The Post-Break Bump

There is still time for the Orlando Magic to find their footing and make a climb up the standings. It is not impossible. And this team still has a lot of potential left on the table.

That is what they have proven after the All-Star Break really in each of Mosley's four seasons with the team.

Orlando has had a higher win percentage after the break than the team's overall record in each of Mosley's seasons in charge. That would suggest the team is always managed in a way to peak at the right time of the season.

The numbers back that up too. The Magic took care of their business after the break, taking advantage of some home-heavy parts of the schedule, weaker competition and their strong defense to make a push to close the season strong.

Full Season 2025 Post-Break 41-41 Record 14-12 .500 Win % .538 108.9 (27) Off. Rtg. (Rank) 112.7 (21) 109.1 (2) Def. Rtg. (Rank) 110.0 (3)

Full Season 2024 Post-Break 47-35 Record 17-10 .573 Win% .630 112.9 (22) Off. Rtg. (Rank) 112.8 (19) 110.8 (3) Def. Rtg. (Rank) 108.2 (1)

The 2024 season is probably a similar push the Magic are looking for this year.

Orlando was 30-25 at the All-Star Break last year (and 29-24 through 53 games). That is only one game ahead of the current pace this year's team is on. They then rallied to get the 5-seed, competing for the 2-seed into the season's final week.

The Magic's transformation after the Break in 2024 was more about confidence than anything else. The Orlando Magic burned off seven wins in eight games coming out of the break, including defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road to open the post-brak run.

Orlando climbed from seventh in the East at the All-Star Break to solo fourth by early March when that winning stretch ended. That early push to pick up wins made it clear the team was part of the race.

Of course, that stretch was also spent feasting on teams at the bottom of the standings. This year's team will not benefit from such a sustained stretch of poor teams in a row. This year's Magic need to find their rhythm and beat some quality teams.

But confidence is a powerful tool too. If the Magic are going to make a push this year after the break, they likely need to make it right out of the break. That will not be easy with a tough four-game road trip to open the schedule beginning in Sacramento before heading to Phoenix and the team's annual games at Los Angeles.

The Orlando Magic return home to see the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons to start a four-game homestand that already feels vitally important after completing a 3-1 homestand heading into the break.

Of course, things can swing the other way.

Orlando went on the road after the All-Star Break last year before starting a fateful seven-game homestand. The Magic went 1-6 in that homestand, dropping from seventh to ninth in the East.

Orlando rallied to go 12-6 in the final 18 games to secure the 7-seed and the division. But even that took some soul-searching.

There is no time like the present and these first eight games are vital to the Magic beginning to climb the standings.

Orlando would have hoped that those lessons would have been internalized earlier in the season.

This is still a young team seeking its way. But there is a quiet confidence that the Magic can rally to end the season.

The season will go one way or the other

It feels like there is no middle road.

Either the Orlando Magic, now healthy with Franz Wagner playing the last two games before the All-Star Break, are going to come together and more fully realize their potential and make a sizeable leap this season, or they are going to continue to struggle to find themselves and hover around .500, exposing themselves to the possibility of falling out of the 7-seed too.

The Magic have experienced both highs and lows in the last two years after the All-Star Break. But they have largely gotten the job done to make the most of their remaining time.

While the Magic have a history of rallying after the break and stepping up when put under pressure, this year's team has been different. It has lacked the clear-cut identity and edge that defined those previous teams. Orlando is still looking to build consistency on defense to build on.

This year's Magic are undoubtedly more talented and better when at their best. But they have been far more inconsistent than even the 2025 team.

That team struggled more as injuries hit the roster last year, explaining the difference in record. That has kept the Magic in the race to avoid the Play-In when they faded out of it at this time last year.

Now Orlando needs to take advantage of its health and come together to show its potential.

Everything will be earned for this Magic team.

But they have done it before. And the hope is the Magic will find themselves again.