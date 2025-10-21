Orlando Magic are ready to begin their season

This Orlando Magic team usually does not need much energy. This is still a young and loud group. They find ways to hype themselves up.

If they need an extra shot of energy to get excited for the season, they certainly got it as they took the Kia Center floor on Monday.

The team hosted more than 3,000 students from Orange County public elementary schools for its annual Pick, Read and Roll event. The event was meant to inspire fourth grade students to take up reading and celebrate approximately 150 fifth graders who were the most-imprved readers from these schools.

The energy in the building was palpable as kids celebrated the field trip with interactions with the Magic's 321 Hype Squad, STUFF and games with the Magic players.

"That's a lot of great energy out there," Wendell Carter said before Monday's event. "I remember back from being when I was a kid, we went on field trips. We didn't really get to see NBA players, but I can only imagine how I would feel if I was in their shoes. It's great that we are able to do this for them. They come in with a lot of energy for sure."

Pick, Read and Roll is the unofficial start of the Magic's season. This community event happens the week the season begins. And it is the energy lift they need to start a season everyone is excited for.

Giving back to start the season

The energy is palpable in the building as a lower bowl full of elementary school children on a field trip undoubtedly will provide. The community event is a chance to mix things up and give back to the youth.

The Orlando Magic understand the power they have to inspire and influence children especially. Basketball players are literal giants and sports is an easy way to relate to kids and pique their interest.

The chance to inspire is not lost on anybody.

"It's an honor and something to be in a position like this and have an impact that goes way beyond basketball," Tristan da Silva said before Monday's event. "That's what is exciting about this event to give back to the community and share a non-basketball moment with the community. And have a moment where we can give our wisdom and what helped us in our lives to the younger generation."

The Magic have done a lot with youth and education.

Wendell Carter has long had an interest in education. His A Platform Squared has worked with Orange County Public Schools to create a curriculum to introduce aviation to students. Many of Carter's endeavors have focused on STEM education.

Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner hosted their own basketball camp to help students on the court. Paolo Banchero has his own camp in Seattle too.

This is an event that is important to everyone, even if it means going into a stadium full of screaming children -- it is indeed loud.

And it has led to some clear results. In the seven years since the Magic began the Pick, Read and Roll event, Orange County Public Schools has reported a 30-percent increase in reading scores from participating schools and students compared to schools who are not at the event.

"The impact the Magic players have in the lives of our children, they are their heroes," OCPS superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez said. "Many aspire to be basketball players. To have not only the opportunity to be here and see them, but have that interaction has such an impact."

Ready for the season

Ultimately, the moment was a nice morning off for the Orlando Magic as they get ready for the season. This event signals officially that it is game week for the regular season and the beginning of their season.

The event on Monday was a welcome distration and reminder of what the team is playing for and the power of their influence.

They get to feed off the excitement of kids cheering, "Let's go Magic!" in their home arena. The Magic were back to the AdventHealth Training Center after the Monday morning event for their formal practice.

It was back to work to prepare for the task ahead.

"We're super prepared," Wendell Carter said before Monday's event. "If you're not prepared, you are out of luck. From a unit, from my perspective, we look good. Everyone is feeling good. Therea re no injureis except the two main ones. Other than that,e veryone is feeling good, looking good. Everybody is getting in better shape each and every day. I'm super excited to finally get it going."

They practice again Tuesday before opening the regular season Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

This has been an offseason and preseason full of anticipation and excitement. Being in front of elementary school students eagerly anticipating them is only a physical manifestation of how much the Magic are looking forward to this season.

"We feel really good," Tristan da Silva said before Monday's event. "We did a good job during preseason taking care of business. That's the same energy that we will carry into opening night and throughout the rest of the season."

All the pomp and circumstance is mostly out of the way. The season is indeed ready to begin.