Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 10, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Portland Orlando 106.1 Pace 101.8 114.9 Off. Rtg. 113.9 112.5 Def. Rtg. 114.1 52.2 eFG% 53.8 36.2 O.Reb.% 32.9 16.5 TO% 16.5 29.8 FTR 38.4

3. Turnovers will be decisive

Not to keep beating a dead horse, but Jamahl Mosley texted me to remind me "17 turns for 29 points" when the media tried to talk about anything else from Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. It is worth repeating, then, because turnovers will likely determine the outcome of this game.

The Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers are both high-turnover teams. The Magic and Blazers are tied for 22nd in the league with a 16.5 percent turnover rate. They both force their share of turnovers, too. Orlando ranks ninth, forcing a 15.9 percent turnover rate. Portland is first, forcing an opponent turnover rate of 18.9 percent.

This game will be about turnovers. If the Magic protect the ball, they should be able to force some mistakes and get out and run -- the Blazers give up 17.6 fast-break points per game.

This game is all about execution and which team limits their mistakes and forces the other team into one. And that is the question.

2. Anthony Black = wins

No stat during the last two years has been more correlated to winning than Anthony Black's shooting. And with Jalen Suggs likely still out for the second night of a back-to-back, Black's play will be in greater focus.

Last year, Black shot 40.8 percent from three in wins and 21.7 percent from three in losses. This year, he is shooting 40.0 percent in wins and 20.0 percent in losses. To drive that point further, he made 2 of 5 threes in Friday's win over the Boston Celtics and 0 for 4 in Sunday's loss.

That does not even get into how much replacing Suggs with Black drains the team in some way.

The Magic need a good version of Black tonight. They need to hit shots in general -- the Magic shoot 35.0 percent in wins and 29.2 percent in losses.

1. Desmond Bane

The Orlando Magic need to increase Desmond Bane's involvement. That is the understatement of the century right now. But Bane took just one three-point attempt in the loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. It seemed emblematic of the Magic's overall offensive issues.

The one 3-point attempt is the fewest Bane has taken in a game since April 2021, his rookie year. His 4.1 3-point attempts per game are the fewest since his rookie year.

In fairness to Bane he had 13 total assists in the weekend series with the Celtics. He is up to 4.1 assists per game. He is making the right plays as teams swarm him to keep him off the 3-point line. Bane keeps the ball moving.

But Orlando liked his playmaking as a secondary skill. They knew that would be an added bonus. They got him for his shooting. And they need to find a way to get him more shots.

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard - OUT (Left Achilles Tendon Injury Management)

Scoot Henderson - OUT (Left Hamstring Tear)

Matisse Thybulle - OUT (Left Thumb Ligament Tear)

Blake Wesley - OUT (Right Foot Fracture)

Javonte Cook - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Injury Management)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Portland Orlando Jrue Holiday PG Anthony Black Shaedon Sharpe SG Desmond Bane Deni Avdija SF Franz Wagner Toumani Camara PF Paolo Banchero Donovan Clingan C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

Our Record: 4-6/4-6 ATS

It feels like one step forward and two steps back for the Orlando Magic right now. Every time they seem to be making progress, they stub their toe with a turnover or a missed shot. Something drains them.

This is a game where they cannot afford mistakes.

Last year, the Portland Trail Blazers were like the Orlando Magic in 2023. They found their defensive identity late in the season and had a strong finish where they threatened to make the postseason but had too steep a hill to climb.

The Blazers certainly play like the Magic played in that season. They get after it defensively and use the turnovers they create to power their offense which can stall in the halfcourt.

Orlando should be more focused on turnovers after Sunday's game. The team should not make the same mistakes. But cracking that defense and playing without Jalen Suggs is going to be a huge uphill climb. This is a challenge the team will have to meet. The question is whether they are up for it.