Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 12, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Philadelphia Orlando 97.4 Pace 96.8 109.5 Off. Rtg. 108.3 112.8 Def. Rtg. 106.7 51.9 eFG% 51.2 27.5 O.Reb.% 30.4 14.2 TO% 15.6 28.2 FTR 26.5

3. Can I get an encore?

The Orlando Magic were happy to have Paolo Banchero back. That was enough of an energy lift on its own. Even early in the game as Banchero got a feel for being back on the court, Banchero was feathering passes cross-court to open shooters. There was so much more space for the Magic to work.

Then Banchero got his scoring going. He scored 34 points—one for every game he missed!—including hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers. He was settling for jumpers, but they were all going in. And he got more confident as the game went on, starting to attack the basket.

That sets a pretty high bar for what the Magic can expect from Banchero. An impossibly high bar, quite honestly.

Banchero should improve as he gets more playing time. His willingness to take contact and get to the basket will increase. He admitted his legs and his stamina were not where they needed to be to finish at the rim with force like he used to. But that should continue to improve as he plays more.

Then again, why should we expect anything but excellence from Banchero?

2. Embiid on and off

Joel Embiid has been in and out of the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers all season. He has missed the last three games with a left foot sprain. He has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game.

The Sixers are a different team with Embiid in the game. They are out of the doldrums they suffered early in the season, winning 10 of their last 16 games to climb back into the Play-In chase. But the Philadelphia 76ers are still wildly inconsistent, including a loss Friday to the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans.

Embiid is a big part of that. The Sixers are -0.2 points per 100 possessions with Embiid on the floor, only KJ Martin has a better mark among rotation players. That includes a 104.6 defensive rating. Embiid has not been the same offensive force at all this year, averaging 24.4 points per game in 13 games. Philadelphia has a -4.3 net rating with Embiid off the floor.

But Embiid is looking like himself again. He has scored at least 25 points in his last five outings. There are a few games missed in the meantime.

This is a Philadelphia team looking for some identity. Tyrese Maxey is still dangerous and Paul George can reach into the reserves on any night. But this team is a shell of themselves.

1. 4th Quarter Cole

In many ways, Cole Anthony is still struggling. Despite more playing time and some big performances, Anthony is still averaging a career-worst 7.4 points per game and 38.4 percent shooting from the floor. Anthony is also shooting a career-worst 30.1 percent from three too.

But Anthony becomes a different player in the fourth quarter. A shockingly different player.

Anthony is averaging 4.4 points per game and shooting 50.0 percent in the fourth quarter of games this year. He is shooting 45.0 percent from three. Since Franz Wagner's injury, he is averaging 4.8 points per game, shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from three in the fourth quarter.

The Magic remain the best fourth-quarter team in the league with a +12.3 net rating and an insane 99.9 defensive rating. Anthony's force and efficiency with the game on the line is a sign of the Magic's comfort late in games. They finish strong, usually.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE (Left Foot Sprain, Right Sinus Fracture)

Jared McCain - OUT (Left Knee Meniscus Surgery)

Andre Drummond - OUT (Left Toe Sprain)

Kyle Lowry - OUT (Right Hip Sprain)

KJ Martin - OUT (Left Foot Stress Reaction)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - PROBABLE (Sore Left Knee)

Franz Wagner - OUT (Torn Right Oblique)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Low Back Strain)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Gary Harris - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Jett Howard - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Philadelphia Orlando Tyrese Maxey PG Cole Anthony Kelly Oubre Jr. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Paul George SF Tristan da Silva Caleb Martin PF Paolo Banchero Joel Embiid C Goga Bitadze

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 25-15/19-21 ATS

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are in an injury-induced rut right now. Both teams have struggled to gain much traction and are treading water as they try to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference. Both know they have plenty in reserve.

The Magic are getting closer to being fully healthy and have survived their injuries far better than the Sixers have. Orlando knows that if it plays with effort and energy, they can beat anybody. And they can see the impact Paolo Banchero can have on their prospects with his gravity even as he gathers himself.

Philadelphia likely feels the same way with Embiid. He is starting to find his rhythm after the early season knee injuries. His presence in this game will play a major impact in this game, just from the Magic's ability to get downhill to the paint alone.

Orlando has far more consistency. And even without Jalen Suggs to chase Tyrese Maxey, the Magic should be in a spot to win this game. If the energy from their game Friday carries over, Orlando has enough lift to get a win at home before their big road trip this week.