Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 4, 2024): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction
Season Series: Magic 98, 76ers 86 in Orlando on Nov. 15; Tonight in Philadelphia; Dec. 6 in Philadelphia; Jan. 12 in Orlando
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Orlando
97.9
110.5
105.1
52.1
29.4
15.3
28.3
Philadelphia
97.4
106.4
112.9
50.4
27.5
14.6
27.3
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 16-7/8-15 ATS
The Orlando Magic picked quite the game to have what coach Jamahl Mosley termed a "stinker" (hard to argue with that assessment). The nationally televised showdown with the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup was way too close to comfort even with the Magic advancing anyway thanks to the cushion they built.
The loss says more than anything about the Magic's ability to beat good teams without Paolo Banchero and where the team stands. Orlando gets another crack at it Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. That is at least some respite.
The Magic lost. There is nothing they can do about it. The only question is what will they do next time in the spotlight. And, more immediately, what they do the next time out.
If Orlando wants everyone to take them seriously as a potential contending team and a team that can accomplish and achieve their goals, they have to answer and respond Wednesday night in Philadelphia. The Knicks sent the Magic a statement on Tuesday. Now the Magic need to send a statement back to the rest of the league.
Picking on the Philadelphia 76ers, who are also on a back-to-back after defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and playing without Paul George (left knee injury recovery), Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Kyle Lowry (right hip injury recovery), may not look or feel impressive because of their record. But this is what good teams do. They respond.
The Magic have been building their record by feasting on these poor teams at the bottom of the standings. Even on a back-to-back and on the road, there is no reason to think the Magic will not do it again. You just hope the Magic have the motivation to let out their anger on a weaker opponent.
3 Things to Watch
3. It's all about turnovers
The Orlando Magic have long had a simmering turnover problem. They typically make up for it by forcing turnovers themselves.
But when the Magic struggle to protect the ball and struggle to protect their possessions, they become dicy. Offense is already a difficult thing for them. More than that, turnovers give more bites at the apple against their defense and help them get out in transition before the Magic can set their defense.
Turnovers were a big factor in Tuesday's loss. It was the first thing coach Jamahl Mosley pointed out. The Orlando Magic committed 16 turnovers for 32 New York Knicks points. The Knicks essentially scored off of every Magic miscue.
Orlando ranks 19th in the league with a 15.3 percent turnover rate. The Magic are 15th giving up 17.9 points off turnovers per game. That is about the only area the Magic are weak defensively. Orlando is 8-5 when the team turns it over 15 times. It is not the raw turnovers that matter. It is about the points off those turnovers and how many the Magic force.
Tuesday, Orlando forced 19 turnovers, but 10 came in an irrelevant fourth quarter. The Magic need to win the turnover battle to win.
2. Wendell Carter's spotlight
The biggest debate among Orlando Magic fans is whether the Magic should stick with Wendell Carter at center or go with Goga Bitadze. The evidence for Bitadze is starting to mount with the team winning and looking more dynamic defensively. Bitadze may just be a scavenger offensively, but even that is valuable.
Carter's struggles, particularly when Bitadze is out of the lineup, are only highlighting this choice. And Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks was a struggle. Carter finished with only two points but had seven rebounds. That dynamic play around the basket was missing.
Carter is a bit of a scapegoat at this point. Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven points on 3-for-7 shooting with Wendell Carter as his main defender, according to NBA.com. Carter is still a solid positional defender. But there is something extra missing.
For now, the Magic are avoiding the question. They have started both Carter and Bitadze together and it has been extremely successful. Bitadze is QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday's game with right ankle sprain he suffered just before tip-off on Tuesday.
Even with Embiid out, this is an important opportunity for Carter to quiet some doubts and make a case for himself.
1. 3-Point Gains and Losses
The Orlando Magic started Tuesday's game well. They made their first 3-pointers and looked like they were dialed in and ready to play and perform on this big stage. But as has happened so often, their 3-point shooting betrayed them. Orlando made only 9 of 39 3-pointers and lost 18 points to 3-pointers.
As always seems the case, the Magic got a lot of open looks. According to NBA.com, the Magic were 6 for 26 on threes where the closest defender was six or more feet away. The game was about turnovers and the poor defense. But making a few threes could have been the confidence boost the team needed.
Orlando has to make shots.
For the season, the Magic are fourth in the league getting 22.6 wide-open threes per game. They shoot 32.8 percent on these shots, the second-worst in the league. Teams may be giving the Magic some of these open looks. But these are all imminent makeable shots.
The Magic hoped they were turning a corner—Kentavious Caldwell-Pope certainly has. But even making their average on Tuesday would have netted them 8.5 more points. Who knows if that would make a difference?