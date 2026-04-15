Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (April 15, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Philadelphia 100.6 Pace 100.4 114.2 Off. Rtg. 114.3 113.6 Def. Rtg. 114.4 53.1 eFG% 53.0 30.6 O.Reb.% 30.6 14.0 TO% 13.4 31.1 FTR 27.5

1. Protect the ball

The Orlando Magic have been seeking an identity all season. They are seeking something they can rely on consistently. And the end of the season has seen the Magic vacillate between good and bad pretty easily. That has been this season's story.

Orlando had one thing working in its favor for most of the season. The team protected the ball.

Through the end of their seven-game win streak, the Magic were sixth in the league with a 13.6 percent turnover rate. Opponents scored only 16.3 points off turnovers per game against them.

Since then, Orlando has had a 15.7 percent turnover rate, the fourth-worst in the league. The Magic are giving up 19.4 points off turnovers per game.

That is a huge factor for them. Orlando is giving away possessions.

That is not something that can happen against a Philadelphia 76ers team that does not turn the ball over often -- a 13.4 percent turnover rate, which is sixth in the league. However, the Sixers turned it over 21 times in the Magic's runaway win in November.

Turnovers will play a big factor in this game.

2. Returns from injury

The end of the season for both the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers was about a race to get key players healthy.

Franz Wagner had played only four games since Dec. 7 with a high ankle sprain when he returned on April 1. He has slowly started ramping up his play, pushign himself as far as he can go with each stint.

Wagner is averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting 49.4 percent from the floor -- and 6 for 24 from three, but 6 of his last 14 -- in 21.3 minutes per game in six games since returning. Wagner is slowly ramping up his minutes and trying to push through fatigue barriers to give the Magic more and more.

Tyrese Maxey missed 10 games with a broken hand, he has hit the ground running since returning. He is averaging 23.7 points per game and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from three.

Maxey is still the engine driving this Sixers team. And they will ride him -- and his 36.4 minutes per game since returning -- to try to get past the Magic.

3. All eyes on Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero is known around the league as a playoff performer after his last two postseasons.

He averaged 27.0 points per game in the seven-game series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He followed that up with 29.4 points per game in the series against the Boston Celtics.

Banchero had an up-and-down season this year. But he finished it relatively strong. Like last year, he found a bit of a groove after the All-Star break.

This year, Banchero averaged 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game after the All-Star break. He shot 46.7 percent from the floor and posted a 57.7 percent true shooting percentage.

There is still room to grow. Banchero still needs to be consistent. His triple-double against the Boston Celtics on Sunday was both encouraging and frustrating, with his 7-for-22 shooting and six turnovers.

The postseason is when the best players step up. Banchero has always been that kind of player in his short playoff appearances. The Magic need him to be that again.

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Wendell Carter Jr. - AVAILABLE (Nasal Fracture Face Mask)

Jonathan Isaac - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Sprain)

Jett Howard - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey - AVAILABLE (Right Finger Tendon Strain Splint)

Joel Embiid - OUT (Post Appendectomy Surgery Recovery)

Trendon Watford - PROBABLE (Illness)

Johni Broome - OUT (Right Knee Surgery Recovery)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Philadelphia Jalen Suggs PG Tyrese Maxey Desmond Bane SG VJ Edgecombe Franz Wagner SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Paolo Banchero PF Paul George Wendell Carter C Adem Bona

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

Our Record: 52-30/35-47 ATS

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are mirror images of each other.

They have both dealt with injuries throughout their season. They have had their bright spots. and their extreme lows. They are both still sort of seeking their identity. They are desperate to make the Playoffs.

Both have the talent to win and make some noise in a series. They both have the ability to assert control over their opponent in this game.

This game will come down simply to who shows up. It really may not be much more complicated than that. Who will play well in this game?

The Magic may not have anyone who can corral Tyrese Maxey. Just as the Sixers do not have anyone capable of guarding Paolo Banchero if he has a mind to get downhill to the basket. It is probably easier to bet on Maxey. Just as it is easier to bet on the Magic's supporting cast -- with Desmond Bane and Anthony Black able to carry the load.

Outside of the trio of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and V.J. Edgecombe, scoring is tough for the Sixers.

This is a one-off game. It is simply about who plays better. And that is anybody's guess.