Magic’s Paolo Banchero is the second-youngest player on an exclusive list
By Elaine Blum
The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame just welcomed a new class of legendary basketball players, headlined by Vince Carter and Seimone Augustus. Every time new players receive that honor it prompts the question: which of the current players will make the Hall of Fame?
According to Bleacher Report, there are about 30 current players who will likely make the Hall of Fame eventually. Some of the names are no surprise. Everyone knows that LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Chris Paul, among others, are players worthy of the Hall of Fame.
The list also includes a name Magic fans will rejoice to see. Greg Swartz listed Paolo Banchero as one of the current players possibly playing his way into the Hall of Fame.
“Paolo Banchero is just two years into his professional career, although he certainly looks like a future Hall of Famer to this point,” Swartz wrote.
He also added that Banchero has “few offensive weaknesses”. Considering how much criticism Banchero has received for his inefficiency as a scorer, this is a nice change of pace.
It is not the only great thing about seeing his name on this list.
Banchero is the second-youngest player on the list
Predicting a player’s chances of making the Hall of Fame is not easy when their career just started. No matter how talented a player is, nothing in the NBA is guaranteed. Injuries have cut Hall of Fame careers short before.
As a result, there are only three players under the age of 25 on Bleacher Report’s list: Paolo Banchero, Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Edwards. Edwards is the oldest out of those three at 23 and already looks like one of the future faces of U.S. American basketball. Wembanyama is only 20 years old but even as a rookie, he proved he belongs on this list. He is a generational talent and will take home several Defensive Player of the Year awards at the very least.
At 21 years old, Banchero is the second-youngest player on the entire list and that is an honor in itself. Being on the same list as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant is always flattering but the fact that Banchero is still so young makes it even more special.
Despite playing only two seasons, Banchero already has people thinking that he is on his way to a Hall of Fame career. Making an All-Star appearance and leading his young team to the playoffs in just his second season certainly is a good start, but that is not all Banchero has accomplished.
Due to the lack of national media coverage the Magic receive, he has flown somewhat under the radar compared to other young stars in the league. And yet, he has set some impressive records. He was, for example, only the second teenager to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game in league history. Banchero is also only the fourth player to score 20 or more points in each of their first six games in the NBA. The other players are Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Elvin Hayes, Dominique Wilkins, and Grant Hill.
Banchero has already put his name in the NBA’s history books but there is more to come. It is only up from here, especially if he continues to lead the Magic to team success.