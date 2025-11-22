Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (Nov. 22, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

New York Orlando 101.1 Pace 100.8 119.7 Off. Rtg. 114.8 113.5 Def. Rtg. 111.7 54.3 eFG% 53.8 33.8 O.Reb.% 32.6 13.4 TO% 15.3 25.6 FTR 36.6

3. Rebound Turnaround

When the Orlando Magic arrived in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, they were struggling on the glass. The team was starting to climb the rankings with a 30.9 percent opponent rebound rate, good for 14th in the league. But there were a lot of games where the Magic just got beaten on the offensive boards.

And the New York Knicks were one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league to that point -- sixth in the league with a 34.2 percent offensive rebound rate (more than one in every three misses!).

The turnaround started before the game against the Knicks a few weeks ago. But the turnaround has been astounding nonetheless.

Since the game against the Knicks, the Magic have had a 73.8 percent defensive rebound rate, the fourth-best mark in the league since then. That includes the loss to the offensive rebound-heavy Houston Rockets.

Orlando has become the same solid rebounding team it was last year, all while still attacking the offensive glass itself. This rebound turnaround is a big reason the Magic have started picking up wins and have re-established their defense.

2. Suggs vs. Brunson

Thursday's win over the LA Clippers was a true showcase of Jalen Suggs. It showed how he has improved at his ability to meter his chaos and intensity. It showed how he can impact a game on both sides of the floor. Suggs is a factor on defense.

In Thursday's game, he helped hold James Harden to just four points on 1-for-3 shooting and one assist, according to NBA.com's matchup data. He pestered and annoyed the veteran Harden with just how hard he was playing, even as the Magic expanded their lead.

Suggs is not getting buzz for all-defensive team quite yet, but everyone around the league knows how dangerous and powerful Suggs' defense can be.

But Jalen Brunson is one of the few players who has figured out the Jalen Suggs puzzle.

In their matchup a few weeks ago, Brunson claimed 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting with two shooting fouls against Suggs, according to NBA.com's matchup data. Suggs was the primary defender, spending nearly seven minutes defending him directly.

This is surely the key matchup to watch tonight.

1. It's still about shooting

Everyone around the league will still say it is a make-or-miss league. They will continue to say the goal is to get good looks and then trust that the shots will go in. Sometimes they will not.

With the Orlando Magic, that is not something everyone can count on all the time.

The Orlando Magic are an improved three-point shooting team and coming off their best 3-point shooting game of the season, going 18 for 34 in the rout over the LA Clippers. It marked the fourth time they have shot better than 40 percent from three this season after they had only 14 all of last season.

Orlando is still just 20th in the league in 3-point percentage at 34.7 percent. The team is a threat from deep, but not exactly striking fear into anyone's hearts. Even in the last 11 games, the Magic are shooting 36.0 percent, good for 17th in the league.

But to beat these elite teams, the Magic are going to need to hit threes. That is just the reality. They did that at Madison Square Garden, shooting 12 for 33 in the victory and holding the Knicks off the 3-point line too at 11 for 36.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

New York Knicks Injury Report

Jalen Brunson - PROBABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

OG Anunoby - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Left Groin Strain)

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

New York Orlando Jalen Brunson PG Jalen Suggs Landry Shamet SG Desmond Bane Mikal Bridges SF Franz Wagner Karl-Anthony Towns PF Tristan da Silva Mitchell Robinson C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Prediction

Our Record: 8-8/7-9 ATS

I would expect the New York Knicks to come out swinging in this one. They felt the Orlando Magic "punked" them at Madison Square Garden a week ago. The Magic's physicality has always bothered the Knicks, and the Knicks have always found a way to punch back after getting a feel for the way they are playing.

Like the Magic heading on the road and desperate for a win, I suspect the Knicks will also enter the Kia Center desperate for a win too.

But these two teams are playing very different kinds of basketball right now.

Orlando is playing with a lot of confidence and has a sense of their identity. The Knicks are still piecing some things together and have not quite tightened up on defense. Their offense has been stellar most of the season, but they still have their flaws.

If the Orlando Magic play with the fire and execution the team has played with all week, certainly since the eye-opening win over the Brooklyn Nets that followed the win over the New York Knicks, they should be able to handle any storm the Knicks throw their way.

To say the least, this could be a huge game. With only three scheduled matchups between the Magic and the Knicks, a Magic win would guarantee the tiebreaker (always the possibility the Knicks make a return trip to Orlando as part of the NBA Cup replacement games).