Orlando Magic at New York Knicks (Dec. 7, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando New York 101.5 Pace 99.3 116.2 Off. Rtg. 122.2 111.8 Def. Rtg. 113.9 53.7 eFG% 56.1 32.8 O.Reb.% 34.1 14.2 TO% 13.5 34.0 FTR 25.6

1. "They punked us"

When the Orlando Magic beat the New York Knicks in mid-November, they won on physicality and some hot shooting. The Magic blitzed the Knicks and were able to bother them by just constantly attacking the paint and getting into the lane.

That could have been a simple fluke. But then the Magic did it again a few weeks later at Kia Center.

Even with the Knicks aware of the Magic's physicality and the way they get after teams and convert stops into transition opportunities, they let the Magic do it again. Orlando used a killer run in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach and celebrate a huge win.

In the two games agains the Knicks, the Magic have posted defensive ratings of 105.9 and 119.8 points allowed per 100 possessions and scored 20 and 13 fastbreak points in the two games.

The Magic's domination was not something purely statistical, then. Orlando simply dominated and pushed New York around. Even when the Knicks were expecting it.

2. The Knicks at home

The New York Knicks are a different team at home than they are on the road.

The record says it all: New York is 12-1 at Madison Square Garden with a league-best 125.2 offensive rating and a 110.5 defensive rating inside the World's Most Famous Arena. The New York Knicks are coming off a dismantling of the Utah Jazz on Friday, scoring the first 23 points to go on to win 146-112.

The Knicks are just 3-6 with a 117.9 offensive rating and 118.8 defensive rating away from home.

Of course, that one loss at the Garden came to the Orlando Magic, with Paolo Banchero getting hurt in the first half.

New York has won six of seven since that loss at Orlando a few weeks ago. Even though things still feel kind of off with the Knicks, they are still very capable of winning just about every game they play. And they are far better at home, where they have played the majority of their games so far.

3. Defensive grit

All last week, all anyone could talk about was the Orlando Magic's offense.

Buoyed by the 144 points scored against the Philadelphia 76ers and a generally strong week, the Magic rose into the top 10 in offensive rating. Everyone was beginning to whisper that the Magic were a team to watch offensively.

The last week has changed that. The Magic had a 108.9 offensive rating during the team's three-game homestand.

What has changed is that the Magic have gotten back to their strong defensive standing. Orlando gave up only 108.0 points per 100 possessions during that run. They won this week because of their defense.

The Magic rank sixth in the league now in defensive rating at 111.8 points allowed per 100 possessions. Since Nov. 12, including the first game against the New York Knicks, the Orlando Magic have 109.6 defensive rating (third in the league in that time).

Orlando's defense is resembling what everyone expected more and more -- including how annoying and physical the team can be. And that is carrying the Magic more and more.

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Jamal Cain - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

New York Knicks Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns - QUESTIONABLE (Left Calf Tightness)

Landry Shamet - OUT (Left Shoulder Strain)

Pacome Dadiet - QUESTIONABLE (G-League On Assignment)

Trey Jemison III - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Kevin McCullar Jr. - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Tosan Evbuomwan - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando New York Jalen Suggs PG Jalen Brunson Desmond Bane SG Mikal Bridges Franz Wagner SF OG Paolo Banchero PF OG Anunoby Wendell Carter C Karl-Anthony Towns

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Prediction

Our Record: 14-9/12-11 ATS

The Orlando Magic bother the New York Knicks. There is no doubt about that.

The Magic's mix of size and versatility gets under their skin in a major way. It allows them to switch on the perimeter and prevent the Knicks from creating mismatches and rotations. It allows them to sit in passing lanes and create turnovers.

It has also helped that Orlando has made shots in both games. The Magic shot 39.4 and 36.4 percent from three in the two games against the Knicks this season.

That will be the key to this game. Will the Magic make their shots? And they are struggling to do that right now.

Maybe a noon tip-off will be a saving grace. Those games tend to be a little sloppy with poor shooting. Maybe that plays into Orlando's hands and allows the team to let its defense lead. The Magic do not rely on shooting but on attacking the basket to get their points.

Or maybe this game comes down to Jalen Brunson making things happen late in the game to pull out the win. The Magic are going to be competitive no matter what it seems.

But Orlando is going to have to find some offense to keep up and that has been a struggle, especially while integrating Paolo Banchero back into the lineup.