Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans (March 13, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando New Orleans 96.6 Pace 99.9 107.6 Off. Rtg. 110.6 109.4 Def. Rtg. 118.6 50.3 eFG% 51.9 30.2 O.Reb.% 30.3 14.8 TO% 14.1 27.6 FTR 24.6

3. Starters and their job

The Orlando Magic are 3-7 since the All-Star break. The hope of coming out of the break flying went to bed after they went 1-6 during their seven-game homestand. They have lost a lot of tight games in the process.

The Orlando Magic now trail the Atlanta Hawks by two games for the Southeast Division lead (the two teams face each other twice in the last week of the season, so that gap is manageable).

The numbers though suggest the Magic have an advantage over most teams in the league. Their starting lineup of Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter has dominated teams since the break. It is hard to find fault in this lineup as it stands.

The Magic's starting group has a +19.4 net rating in 158 minutes. That includes an elite offensive rating of 119.4 points per 100 possessions and an even more elite defensive rating of 100.0 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Among lineups that have played at least 100 minutes since the break, the Orlando Magic's starting lineup is the second-best in the league behind the Detroit Pistons' starting lineup. They are the only two lineups that meet that minutes criteria with a net rating better than 10.0 points per 100 possessions.

In the first quarter, the group has a +13.0 net rating including a 94.5 defensive rating. The Magic's starting group is not dropping the ball since the break. And that group at least has found its rhythm to give the Magic a chance to win.

2. Zion vs. the Magic

It is one of the weirdest quirks among the Orlando Magic's opponents, but in six seasons in the NBA, Zion Williamson has faced the Magic just three times (not including preseason). That speaks to the injuries Williamson has faced in his career.

The Magic have been one of the few teams with the size to deal with Williamson and they have had at least some answers against him.

In those three games, Williamson has averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Williamson has a lower scoring average against only one other team (19.0 points per game in four games against the Miami Heat) and does not average fewer rebounds against any other team.

Of course, it is a small sample size. And Williamson did not play in the first meeting in Orlando this year.

Williamson is coming off a triple-double against the LA Clippers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. He is still a force around the basket that the Magic will have to deal with.

1. Paolo vs. the Pelicans

In his short career and in limited matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans, Paolo Banchero has also made his impact. Banchero is averaging 23.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game in four matchups with the Pelicans.

Smoothie King Center has been especially friendly to Banchero. He has had two of his star-defining performances in that building.

In his rookie year, Banchero scored eight of his 29 points in the final minutes of the game, hitting huge shots to help the Magic ice an eight-point victory. He had 32 points in the trip to New Orleans last year, dominating the fourth quarter once again to help the Magic secure a critical late-season victory.

This is a place where Banchero has had a lot of success. And a team that meets Banchero's eye.

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea ligament tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Dejounte Murray - OUT (Right Achilles Rupture)

Herbert Jones - OUT (Right Shoulder Torn Rotator Cuff)

Yves Missi - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Kelly Olynyk - OUT (Personal Reasons)

Brandon Boston - OUT (Left Ankle Stress Reaction)

Lester Quinones - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Keion Brooks Jr. - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando New Orleans Cole Anthony PG CJ McCollum Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Bruce Brown Franz Wagner SF Trey Murphy III Paolo Banchero PF Zion Williamson Wendell Carter C Yves Missi

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

Our Record: 35-31/30-36 ATS

The New Orleans Pelicans are always a team waiting in the wings. They have the star power with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum that they cannot be dismissed like most teams at the bottom of the standings. They had their burst game happen against the LA Clippers just a few days ago.

Like all teams, it is about consistency. And it is about whether they can matchup with their opponents well. The Orlando Magic should be a more difficult team to matchup with. They have the size and defensive chops (like the Clippers, I guess) to defend and hold the Pelicans down.

The question will be whether the Magic can make enough shots and score enough points to put distance between them and a weaker team on paper. That will come down to the bench and whether the Magic get enough from Anthony Black and reserve players to put that space between them. That might be what all games come down to for the rest of the season.

Orlando's defense is good enough to keep the team in a game like this. They have to be careful for hot shooting games from Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado.

But will the offense score enough to put distance and take control of the game? Monday's game is not going to inspire much confidence, but the Magic's offense has been playing better. Against a weaker defense, the team should find some life.