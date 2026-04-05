Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans (April 5, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando New Orleans 100.3 Pace 100.9 114.1 Off. Rtg. 113.1 114.2 Def. Rtg. 117.5 53.0 eFG% 52.8 30.3 O.Reb.% 31.1 13.9 TO% 14.0 30.9 FTR 28.1

1. Pace and movement

The Orlando Magic have had an interesting relationship with pace this season.

They opened the season trying to run a lot more. They theorized that being better in transition would benefit the team. They forced a lot of turnovers and did a poor job scoring off those turnovers. They saw an opportunity to squeeze more points simply by running.

They were perhaps playing too fast at the beginning of the season and could not settle their defense. They have settled in the back half of the league in pace at 100.3 possessions per 48 minutes. They are 13th with 21.7 transition possessions per game, according to Synergy Sports.

But they cannot play too slowly either. When they are stuck in the mud and moving slowly, the offense bogs down.

Franz Wagner has provided some good relief because he wants to attack quickly and get up the court, even after makes.

Orlando has played at 107.8 possessions per 48 minutes in the last two games (against two high-possession teams). With Wagner on the court, the Magic played at 120.1 possessions per 48 minutes.

There is something to this team playing a bit faster and being more intentional with its pace.

2. The Pelicans' revival?

The New Orleans Pelicans have long been eliminated from the postseason chase. But they have been stuck between a rock and a hard place. They do not own their pick, having given it to the Atlanta Hawks last year to acquire Derik Queen.

There is no motivation to tank.

And since Dejounte Murray returned, the Pelicans have been trying their hardest to win. New Orleans is 9-11 with a 114.9 offensive rating and 115.7 defensive rating (both slightly better than the Orlando Magic since Feb. 24). This is a team slowly regaining an identity.

And Murray? He is averaging 16.7 points per game in his return from his major injury.

New Orleans has been playing around with different lineups and trying some new things. This team is still losing -- having lost seven straight and so the spark seems to have run out a bit. The New Orleans Pelicans did lose to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

But the Magic cannot bet on an easy game. They never can.

3. Paolo vs. the Pelicans

In the last 36 hours, Orlando Magic fandom has done a lot of hand-wringing over Paolo Banchero.

The Orlando Magic seemed to respond to their coach's challenge to play with more effort and intensity after the loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Friday's win over the Dallas Mavericks was a spirited and intense effort from the team. They were not perfect, but their effort made up for a lot of those mistakes. That is half the battle.

Fans though were not too impressed with Paolo Banchero's 4-for-10 shooting effort (including 1 for 5 from the foul line). The Magic's beleaguered star did not seem to show up or seemed more comfortable slinking into the background.

The Magic need Banchero to compete in the postseason. Getting him on track will matter.

Playing the New Orleans Pelicans should be a good boost for him. He has historically played well against the Pelicans and, especially, at Smoothie King Center.

Banchero averages 24.8 points per game in six games against the Pelicans. He shoots 49.5 percent from the floor in those games. At Smoothie King Center in three games, Banchero averages 31.7 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game and 53.1-percent shooting (6 for 17 from three).

This feels like a place that Banchero finds himself. And the Magic need Banchero to have a bounce-back game after a rough week.

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Sprain)

Jett Howard - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III - QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Dejounte Murray - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hand Contusion)

Karlo Matkovic - OUT (Low Back Spasms)

Bryce McGowens - OUT (Right Small Toe Fracture)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando New Orleans Jalen Suggs PG Zion Williamson Desmond Bane SG Herbert Jones Franz Wagner SF Trey Murphy III Paolo Banchero PF Saddiq Bey Wendell Carter C Yves Missi

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

Our Record: 48-29/33-44 ATS

The Orlando Magic need some good feelings as they head into their final five games.

Friday's runaway win over the Dallas Mavericks was a very good sign. Even though Cooper Flagg's fourth-quarter onslaught made the final closer than it should have been, the Magic led by 30 early in the fourth quarter. It was a dominant showing.

Will that finally be the breakthrough for this team? As imperfect as Friday's win was, it was a good feeling to win easily. And the Magic need another game like that.

They at least need to build off that win.

The New Orleans Pelicans are still a dangerous team. They are trying funky lineups -- if you think the Magic have a point guard problem, the Pelicans are not starting any point guard, even rookie Jeremiah Fears. They have players and motivation to win to prove their own proof of concept.

This game will be a challenge for Orlando nonetheless. And this is still a game the Magic must win as they try to make up some ground in the Playoff chase.

This game will say a lot about Orlando. This team has always responded. It has not always built. And this is a game where the Magic need to build on their success.