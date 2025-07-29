Magic must refuse blockbuster temptation despite exciting new rumbling

For months, the idea of the Orlando Magic striking on a blockbuster trade for All-Star LaMelo Ball has been quite a hot topic among fans and pundits alike.

Considering their desire and, frankly, need for a legitimate franchise point guard running alongside cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the thought of GM Anthony Parker going out and snagging one of the game's best young talents at the position has served as a serious source of amusement.

Now, getting excitement levels even higher for those desiring to see such a transaction is the recent claims by ESPN's Tim MacMahon that Ball could be a legitimate trade asset for the Hornets this coming year, especially if he "plays really well early in the season."

From solely an entertainment standpoint, these remarks are certainly buzz-worthy. After all, who wouldn't want to see one of the league's flashiest set-up artists leading the charge for an offense consisting of elite bucket-getters in Banchero and the recently acquired Desmond Bane?

However, from a logistics perspective, such a move is highly unlikely and, even if it still is plausible, there are a number of arguments for why the Magic should avoid pulling the trigger on this kind of move.

Orlando Magic must avoid allure of a LaMelo Ball blockbuster

Kicking things off, following the Bane trade that was executed earlier this month, the Magic offloaded the lion's share of draft capital that they would have likely used in a hypothetical deal for Ball.

In total, Orlando sent four unprotected first-round picks, along with a 2029 first-round pick swap, to the Grizzlies for the shooting guard's services.

Considering his star status, coupled with the team's assumed desire to rebuild if they were to part ways with LaMelo, the Hornets would undoubtedly be looking for far more capital than the Magic currently have at their disposal.

However, let's just say that Charlotte would be willing to accept a deal that involves them bringing aboard a group of youngsters like Jalen Suggs and Jett Howard, along with a future first-round pick. Would this make a Ball trade a no-brainer for the Magic?

Sadly, the answer should still be no.

You see, as things currently stand, Orlando is heading into the 2025-26 season with the seventh-largest payroll at $187.5 million, roughly $7 million shy of the $195.9 million first apron threshold.

After this coming campaign, once Banchero's lucrative new extension kicks in for the 2026-27 season, the ball club's financial situation is projected to skyrocket right into the second apron tier.

With these fiscal hardships that are already right on the horizon, the concept of also throwing Ball and his average annual salary of $40.77 million into the mix would be categorically absurd.

At the moment, the Magic are gearing up for this highly anticipated season with the underratedly efficient Tyus Jones slated to serve as floor general. Though far from a star like Ball, there's a case to be made that the veteran is an even better fit for the Magic, while his $7 million salary makes his acquisition have the potential to become an absolute steal.

So, despite all the excitement and enthusiasm that comes with the idea of a Ball-to-Orlando blockbuster, unless the Magic fail to improve from their 27th-ranked offensive punch from last season, it may be wise for the team to have this transaction remain a mere hypothetical.