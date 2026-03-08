Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks (March 7, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Milwaukee 100.1 Pace 98.4 113.7 Off. Rtg. 112.7 112.9 Def. Rtg. 116.7 52.8 eFG% 56.4 30.8 O.Reb.% 26.0 13.6 TO% 14.7 30.2 FTR 22.7

1. Back-to-Back Magic

It was only a few years ago when the Orlando Magic could not win on the second night of a back-to-back. During the 2023 season, the Magic went only 1-12 on the second night of back-to-backs. They were 5-10 during their breakthrough 2024 season.

This year, the Magic are juggernauts on the second night of back-to-backs. They are 6-2 on the second night of back-to-backs, albeit with a virtually even net rating of 115.3 offensive rating and 115.2 defensive rating. Orlando is winning these gut-check games.

Orlando has been unusually bad on the first night of back-to-backs. Saturday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves brought the Orlando Magic's record to 2-7. Strange indeed.

The Magic though are not at so much of a disadvantage or have been able to overcome that disadvantage in the second night of back-to-backs.

An afternoon game certainly helped the Magic arrive in Milwaukee at a normal hour. And the Milwaukee Bucks also played last night at home in a win over the Utah Jazz.

2. Bucks without Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still working his way back from a calf injury. So he will sit out tonight's second night of a back-to-back.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic without Antetokounmpo earlier this year in the Magic's last game before the All-Star break. But Milwaukee struggles when he is off the floor.

The Bucks post a +4.9 net rating with a 119.7 offensive rating when Antetokounmpo is on the floor. When he is off the floor, the Bucks are -8.0 points per 100 possessions with a 108.4 offensive rating when he is off the floor.

Milwaukee is 11-18 in the games that he misses.

The Bucks are still a capable team. They have some shooters and have added creators and high-volume scorers throughout the season. The Bucks can catch any team that sleeps on them.

3. Paolo's Push

Paolo Banchero scored 25 points and shot 9 for 10 in the restricted area during Saturday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This is not a game in isolation. He has been playing a lto more focused around the basket and starting to pour in points far more effectively. And with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Paolo Banchero could have free reign in the paint again.

Banchero is averaging 25.4 points, 9.7 rebound and 6.0 assists per game in the nine games since the All-Star break. He is shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and posting a 58.1 percent true shooting percentage.

There are still some hiccups in the middle of it. But the Magic are doing a better job getting Banchero the ball in better scoring positions. He is settling for jumpers far less. And he is moving and playing more decisively.

Turnovers are the only blemish in his game at the moment it feels like. But Banchero is making a big push to carry this team a lot more.

The question is whether he is enough to carry them to another big victory.

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - QUESTIONABLE (Low Back Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Strain)

Jase Richardson - QUESTIONABLE (Low Back Spasms)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo - OUT (Right Calf Injury Management)

Kyle Kuzman - QUESTIONABLE (Thoracic Spine Contusion)

Kevin Porter Jr. - OUT (Right Knee Synovitis)

Taurean Prince - OUT (Neck Surgery)

Cormac Ryan - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Antetokounmpo - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Milwaukee Jalen Suggs PG Ryan Rollins Desmond Bane SG A.J. Green Anthony Black SF Ousmane Dieng Paolo Banchero PF Kyle Kuzma Wendell Carter C Myles Turner

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

Our Record: 37-25/27-35 ATS

When the Orlando Magic caught the Milwaukee Bucks before the All-Star break, the Bucks were rolling even with Giannis Antetokounmpo out. The Milwaukee Bucks had won three straight when the Orlando Magic won and then followed their road win with a win at the Oklahoma City Thunder on the second night of a back to back.

That time has passed for the Bucks. They snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday at home. But Milwaukee is fading fast and this is their last gasp to stay in contact with the Play-In race.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are rolling. They are on a three-game win streak. And they are playing well more often than not. They are coming off one of their best wins of the season on Saturday in Minneapolis.

And there is little reason to think that will subside in this kind of a game.

It is still all about focus. And if the Magic play with the defensive intensity that has become more consistent from them in the last few weeks, the Magic should have enough to win and come home with a four-game win streak and their spot in the standings more solidified.