Orlando Magic at Miami Heat (March 14, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Miami 100.1 Pace 104.7 114.4 Off. Rtg. 114.8 112.9 Def. Rtg. 111.3 53.1 eFG% 53.6 30.2 O.Reb.% 30.0 13.5 TO% 13.3 30.7 FTR 26.9

1. Magic vs. the Pace

The biggest change for the Miami Heat this season was an emphasis on getting out in transition more and more. Miami leads the league in pace with 104.7 possessions per 48 minutes. The Heat are third with 18.2 fast break points per game.

They are still trying very hard to push the tempo and push the pace to power their offense. What is different is how much the defense has stepped up recently.

But the Orlando Magic have done a good job slowing them down.

The Magic and Heat's four games have been played at 105.6 possessions per 48 minutes, but the Heat have recorded only 108.3 points per 100 possessions and 16.5 fast break points per game.

The Magic do not get caught in the rat race of these games. They are typically the ones controlling the pace. It will take another focused defensive effort. That is what Orlando has done lately.

The possession counts may not matter, but this game will come down to who controls how fast or slow this game goes. And whether the Magic can get fast-break points. Neither team wants to play the other's half-court defense.

2. Bam vs. the Magic

The whole league is obsessed with Bam Adebayo after his 83-point effort on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. He followed that up with just 21 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-20 shooting in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Still, there is no denying that beyond his one crazy scoring game that Adebayo is playing a lot better and has been far more consistent since the Heat turned things around.

In his last 22 games, he is averaging 24.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. His season average is 20.0 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Adebayo has taken on more offensive responsibility and the Heat are thriving because of it.

But, the Magic have had his number a bit.

Whether it is Wendell Carter or even Paolo Banchero defending him. In the four games against the Magic, Adebayo is averaging 19.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while shooting just 48.2 percent from the floor.

Three of those games were early in the season and the fourth came about a month ago. He had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in that one that the Magic still ran away to win.

Adebayo will be a big key in this one.

3. Rebounding gamble

One of the things the Orlando Magic have done to revitalize their defense is to switch every screen. They are not letting any team get into the paint by simply walling it off completely.

But that has led to the team not rebounding as effectively. The Magic are betting they can rebound just enough and that keeping opponents out of the paint will help them win the day.

Orlando still ranks sixth in the league with a 70.8 percent defensive rebound rate. But since the All-Star break, the Magic are down to 14th in the league with a 70.4 percent defensive rebound rate. Not appreciably different. But teams are giving up fewer offensive rebounds.

The Magic are second in the league still giving up 13.3 second-chance points per game. The Magic are seventh since the All-Star break giving up 12.9 second-chance points per game.

This is still the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. This game will still come down to finishing possessions and playing tough-minded defense. And rebounding, something both of these teams have typically been good all year, will be a big determining factor.

It always is.

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Strain)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro - QUESTIONABLE (Left Quadriceps Soreness)

Norman Powell - QUESTIONABLE (Right Groin Strain)

Andrew Wiggins - OUT (Left Big Toe Sesamoiditis)

Kel'el Ware - AVAILABLE (Right Shoulder Strain)

Nikola Jovic - OUT (Low Back Injury Management)

Kasparas Jakucionis - AVAILABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Dru Smith - PROBABLE (Right Hip Contusion)

Terry Rozier - OUT (Not With Team)

Jahmir Young - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Miami Jalen Suggs PG Davion Mitchell Desmond Bane SG Kasparas Jakucionis Tristan da Silva SF Pelle Larsson Paolo Banchero PF Bam Adebayo Wendell Carter C Kel'el Ware

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat: Prediction

Our Record: 40-25/29-36 ATS

The gravity of this game should not be undersold, even if it is far bigger for the Miami Heat than it is for the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have one fewer loss and the tiebreaker over the Heat. So Miami needs this game to at least tie the teams in the loss column and put the pressure on Orlando to keep pace with them. A Magic win puts them two games up in the loss column -- and a game up in the standings -- with the tiebreaker.

Not to mention, this proud Miami team does not want to get swept in a five-game season series with Orlando.

The Heat should get Tyler Herro back -- he missed the last two games against tanking teams. He only played in the Cup game against Orlando.

Norman Powell is now QUESTIONABLE too after missing the last seven games. It would make sense that the Heat would try to be at full strength for this critical game for them.

Both of those players player changes this game completely. It gives them that extra shooting that the Magic have to be aware of and watching out for.

In either case, this game will come down to the details. It will be about shotmaking and who makes shots against a quality defense. It will be about turnovers and protecting possessions and rebounding and getting out in transition.

The margins are going to be very narrow. That is what you want in a game between two quality teams.

One team is ending their win streak. And you should expect both teams to fight for it.