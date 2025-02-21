Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Feb. 21, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Memphis Orlando 104.5 Pace 96.7 117.7 Off. Rtg. 107.4 111.1 Def. Rtg. 108.7 55.9 eFG% 50.4 34.4 O.Reb.% 30.3 15.8 TO% 15.0 26.0 FTR 27.1

3. Home cooking

The Orlando Magic have made it clear that one of their key goals was to defend their home floor. They have been a far more dominant and stronger team on their home floor at the Kia Center. As you would expect, everything is simply better at home.

Here comes then one of the most important part of their schedule—a seven-game homestand. This stretch along with the three-game homestand entering the All-Star Break were always considered essential to the team's playoff hopes, no matter where they were in the standings.

Being in the playoff bubble only adds to the intensity and importance of these games starting with Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Orlando is 17-10 at the Kia Center, the eighth most home wins in the league. They are still a tough team to beat on their home floor and all of these key stats take a leap compared to their stats on the road.

At home, the Magic even have a 108.9 offensive rating. That is still not great—it would rank 26th in the league overall—but it is better. Especially considering the Magic's defense is far more elite at 105.9 points allowed per 100 possessions.

The Magic are hoping their time at the Kia Center can help them establish themselves an find their footing once again.

2. Battle for pace

The Orlando Magic play at one of the slowest paces (possessions per 48 minutes) in the league. They will bleed the shot clock down and work to get a good shot. They are methodical in their approach.

That has not always worked for the Magic. They sometimes play too slowly and are unable to get a good shot.

One of the key factors in their 114-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday was that they actively pushed the tempo off misses to try to beat the defense down the court. They were trying not to go up against a set defense.

Still, Orlando needed to control it too. While the Magic had 26 fast-break points, they still played the game at a pace of 99.0 possessions per 48 minutes. That was a controlled pace for the team.

Doing that against the Hawks, one of the teams that plays at the fastest pace in the league, was a good sign.

Now comes the Memphis Grizzlies. A team that is significantly more efficient on offense and ruthless in transition. They lead the league in pace at 104.5 possessions per 48 minutes. They are ninth in fast break points with 16.9 fast break points per game.

Orlando will have to again control the pace and limit transition opportunities, something the team struggled with in the first meeting.

1. Wendell or Goga

Coach Jamahl Mosley made the surprise decision to insert Wendell Carter back into the starting lineup after going with Goga Bitadze for the past eight games. It seemed to come out of the blue since Bitadze was not playing poorly and Carter was still struggling with his outside shot.

The moved worked out in Thursday's game. Carter looked like he had a spring in his step and was active around the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with nine points. Carter may not be able to hit from the outside, but he set hard screens and was a factor in the paint.

The real advantage with him is that Carter can guard on the perimeter. That fit better with the team's switching scheme to keep Trae Young off the 3-point line. That had its ups and downs throughout the game, but Carter was big defensively at several key moments and defended the rim well.

The question will be whether Wendell Carter can handle the much taller Zach Edey in this matchup. Orlando wants to get back to its original vision and Carter right now is delivering on it.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (From Thursday)

Cam Spencer - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Yuki Kawamura - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Zyon Pullin - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report (From Thursday)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Quad Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Memphis Orlando Ja Morant PG Cole Anthony Desmond Bane SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jaylen Wells SF Franz Wagner Jaren Jackson Jr. PF Paolo Banchero Zach Edey C Wendell Carter

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 32-25/27-30 ATS

The Orlando Magic are feeling a lot better these days, having won three of their last four games. They seem to have come out of their mid-season malaise and returning home will be a big boost for them. They must perform well during this seven-game homestand that begins Friday night. Their season is quite literally on the line.

Still, the conditions are not great and the Memphis Grizzlies are a team that can press the Orlando Magic on all of their weakneses.

The Grizzlies are an excellent defensive team with size to protect the rim. They force turnovers—eighth in the league forcing a 15.1 percent turnover rate—and get out in transition. They want to play fast and attack the offensive glass on top of it.

The Magic will again have to protect the ball from turnovers and be strong on the glass despite a rare size disadvantage on the interior.

Then they will need to hit shots. Being home will help with that part of the equation. But nobody is betting on the Magic making shots. And while the Grizzlies are not a fantastic 3-point shooting team, they can still attack the Magic where they are weakest.

On a back to back, albeit for both teams, that could be a tough ask. Orlando will have to score in addition to playing strong defense.