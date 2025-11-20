Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers (Nov. 20, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (Los Angeles); NBA League Pass (National)

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

LA Orlando 96.7 Pace 100.5 113.9 Off. Rtg. 114.3 118.5 Def. Rtg. 112.7 55.2 eFG% 53.5 28.5 O.Reb.% 32.9 16.5 TO% 15.6 28.3 FTR 37.4

3. Controlling the pace

The Orlando Magic entered the season declaring their intention to play faster and play with more pace. That can mean a lot of things. But, to them, it mostly meant using their defense to create more transition opportunities.

They have been successful at that.

One of the struggles for the Magic early in the season was that they were playing too fast. Slowing down has been a factor in the Magic's offense and defense improving.

In the first five games, the Magic played at a pace of 103.9 possessions per 48 minutes, ninth in the league. In the last 10 games, Orlando is playing at a pace of 98.9 possessions per 48 minutes.

That has not affected the team's transition play. Orlando is averaging fifth in the league with 18.1 fastbreak points per game overall and is 11th in the league with 21.9 transition possessions per game. In the last 10 games, that has remained high at 22.0 transition possessions per game and 18.6 fastbreak points per game.

Orlando is still getting the pace it wants, even as it slows down and limits possessions.

That will be critical on Thursday against the LA Clippers. The Clippers play at the fewest possessions in the league and but give up the sixth-most fastbreak points per game at 17.2 points per game.

2. Defensive troubles

The Orlando Magic and LA Clippers were both among the best defensive teams in the league last year. They were both excellent at putting pressure on ball handlers and pressuring them into mistakes to set their stars up to succeed.

The Magic were struggling with their defense early in the season. But they have mostly settled down. They are 14th in the league at 112.7 points allowed per 100 possessions for the entire season and seventh at 109.8 in the last 10 games.

The Clippers have not settled in defensively. The Clippers are 24th in the league giving up 118.5 points per 100 possessions for the season and 25th at 120.4 in their last 10 games.

Some of that might be shooting luck. But the Clippers do not force turnovers -- 21st forcing a 14.3 percent turnover rate -- and they give up a lot of fast-break points. The Magic can take advantage of this if they can hit shots.

The Clippers are searching for their identity.

1. The Jalen Suggs effect

It is abundantly clear the impact Jalen Suggs has on the Orlando Magic.

The Magic have a team-high +17.2 net rating with Suggs on the floor, including a stellar 119.5 offensive rating and 102.3 defensive rating. Taking him out of any lineup makes it worse for all.

Suggs brings an energy to games, but he is also a hound on defense. And he will likely get a lot of time on James Harden (26.2 points per game and 8.7 assists per game this season) as the Magic try to slow him down.

Suggs is still ramping up his individual defense. In Tuesday's game, Jalen Suggs held Stephen Curry to 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting and 3-for-8 from three. He struggled a bit more against Jalen Brunson, giving up 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

The individual defense has not quite gotten up to speed. But Suggs will make players work for everything against him. That usually pays off in the end.

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard - OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Bradley Beal - OUT (Left Hip Fracture)

Derrick Jones Jr. - OUT (Right Knee Sprain)

Jordan Miller - OUT (Left Hamstring Soreness)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Left Groin Strain)

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Noah Penda - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

LA Orlando Kris Dunn PG Jalen Suggs James Harden SG Desmond Bane Kobe Sanders SF Franz Wagner John Collins PF Tristan da Silva Ivica Zubac C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers: Prediction

The LA Clippers are a team searching for an identity. With an extra day off after Monday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, I would expect the LA Clippers to come out with a little more fire and focus. But this is a team that is a bit lost in space. All the things that you would typically fear about them are not working -- other than James Harden's individual brilliance.

With the Orlando Magic playing so well at this point, it is hard to imagine them having a letdown and not being able to bottle up the LA Clippers on defense or get out in transition. That is the discipline this game requires.

The Magic have been far better at letting their defense lead the way. If Orlando can get turnover and get out in transition, the team should be able to press the issue with LA and run away from them.

Shooting is always the swing stat. A good shooting game and the Magic should have a ton of advantages.

Orlando did well to withstand Stephen Curry's blitzes on Tuesday. This is another opportunity to cement their identity and further establish themselves as a rising contender.