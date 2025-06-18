Jalen Suggs' future with Magic is crystal clear after Desmond Bane trade

The Orlando Magic will eventually have to trade Jalen Suggs because their core four will be too expensive once Paolo Banchero’s extension kicks in during the 2026-27 season. Orlando would have over $158 million committed to Banchero, Suggs, Desmond Bane, and Franz Wagner with the cap projected to be at $175.2 million. Even if the Magic were willing to exceed the first apron and pay the luxury tax, they would have just $56 million to split between 11 players to fill out their roster.

The Magic were wise to trade for Bane. They needed a scorer and elite floor spacer to supercharge their offense. Bane competes on defense and gives Orlando a versatile two-way option to fit into any lineup.

Acquire Bane makes Suggs the point guard. The Magic have ball-handling at other positions, but this move creates roster fit questions. They clearly value Bane, Banchero, and Wagner. That likely means Suggs is the player traded to build their depth and find the right pieces to seriously contend.

Jalen Suggs will be traded away after Magic acquired Desmond Bane

Suggs is an elite defender who continues to improve, but there are several massive questions. He is a career 32.9 percent 3-point shooter and his turnovers scale up a bit too high when asked to do more playmaking. Beyond that, Suggs has played in just 211 games over his first four NBA seasons, or just 52.8 per year. That is not enough. It is difficult to play him off the ball if he doesn’t make shots and impossible to give him the keys to the offense.

The Magic are built on defense, but they could trade Suggs for multiple pieces. Orlando needs a point guard capable of playing on or off the ball, additional depth, and another floor spacer. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has built an elite defense, but the Magic must consistently score to win in the playoffs.

Fans should be excited. Bane is the ideal fit next to Banchero and Wagner. The Magic hope Anthony Black, Tristan Da Silva, and Jett Howard can become key role players as the team takes the next step. If not, the front office must trade for those depth pieces. It will cost them Suggs, but part of being a title contender is making difficult decisions to maximize your roster.

The Orlando Magic saw an opportunity in the Eastern Conference and made a bold trade to improve their roster. Fans will soon see how all four players fit together. Expect the Magic to be in the hunt in 2026 and likely trying to trim payroll next summer as Banchero’s max contract extension kicks in.

That is when Jalen Suggs will likely be on the move. It will be painful for Magic fans, but it is the price of doing business in the apron era. The Magic are positioned to be contenders for years to come. That should be the saving grace for supporters, even if some painful moves happen down the road.