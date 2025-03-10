Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets (March 10, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando), Space City Home Network (Houston), NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Houston 96.7 Pace 99.1 107.8 Off. Rtg. 113.8 109.5 Def. Rtg. 109.7 50.5 eFG% 51.5 30.3 O.Reb.% 36.2 14.9 TO% 14.1 27.6 FTR 24.7

3. Shooting shortcomings

Everyone knows the Orlando Magic's biggest weakness. It is the most simple and obvious thing. And the Magic's difficulties in addressing their shooting remains their biggest shortcoming. They cannot create space for their two key forwards to drive and cannot make them pay for any double teams.

The Orlando Magic are shooting 30.7 percent from three, almost three percentage points worse than the 29th-ranked Washington Wizards. Even since the All-Star break, the Magic are shooting 32.0 percent and that feels like relief.

The Magic's goal is just to be competitive and keep the raw number of threes close.

The Houston Rockets are the one opponent they might be able to do that. The Rockets shoot only 34.5 percent from three, 25th in the league. They make only 12.2 attempts per game.

That is something that has changed lately. The Rockets are shooting 37.6 percent from three since the All-Star brak, making 13.0 threes per game. This will be the battle line of this game. The Magic will have to keep the Rockets off the line.

2. Defensive pride

The Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets are mirrors to each other in that way. The Rockets are better offensively than the Magic, but their identity is built on their defense. Houston is fourth in the league in defensive rating at 109.5 points allowed per 100 possessions, tailing Orlando in the standings.

Houston has followed the same path as Orlando.

The Rockets started the 2024 season 25-34 and finished at 41-41. They did that by adding some key veterans to their core of young players and embracing defense as their identity. That is what the Magic did in 2023 when they started 5-20 and finished with 34 wins with one of the best defenses in the league.

Orlando has continued its strong defense into this season. It has been the anchor for their team. Just as it is the anchor for Houston.

The concern for both teams has been how the defense has slipped since the All-Star break. The Magic have seen their defense slip to 17th with a 114.4 defensive rating. The Rockets have slipped to 12th with a 112.6 defensive rating. And things will not look better with Amen Thompson out for two weeks with a left ankle sprain.

It makes for a tough game to figure.

1. Offensive surge?

The question will be which of these two offenses will be the one to break through and find some space against these elite defenses? The safe bet is that it would not be the Magic. The safe bet is that it will be the team that just hung 146 points on the New Orleans Pelicans.

But there are some—some—hints the Magic's offense is starting to come around.

For the first time since November, the Magic recorded three games with an offensive rating better than 115 points per 100 possessions. That is something. The Magic are scoring again.

Of course, Orlando went 1-2 in those games. The team's defense really slipped and the Magic have struggled defensively overall since the All-Star break. Even Saturday's win was not up to the team's defensive standard.

But the Magic have never need great offense with how good their defense can play. If Orlando can lean on its offense for anything, then it should put the Magic back on a winning track.

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-Leage Two-Way)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet - QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Strain)

Amen Thompson - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Reed Sheppard - OUT (Right Thumb Avulsion Fracture)

David Roddy - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

N'Faly Dante - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Jack McVeigh - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Houston Cole Anthony PG Aaron Holiday Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Jalen Green Franz Wagner SF Dillon Brooks Paolo Banchero PF Tari Eason Wendell Carter C Alperen Sengun

Our Record: 35-30/30-35 ATS

Our Record: 35-30/30-35 ATS

The Orlando Magic believed all they needed was one win. Just one win would get them over the hump and relieve the pressure to help them win. They have that feeling again.

As always, the question is how does this team do it again? Can this team do it again? And can they build a little bit of a winning streak?

Paolo Banchero said the team's goal was to get wins early on this road trip. They needed that to feel some confidence with how difficult the last half of the road trip is (a back-to-back in Minnesota after a long trip from New Orleans and an afternoon matinee against the Cleveland Cavaliers). A successful road trip depended on stealing some wins early.

The Magic got that winning feeling on Saturday. How much pressure that relieves is the main question.

The Rockets will be a tough defensive challenge of course. They still have many of their solid offensive weapons. But losing Amen Thompson hurts a ton. And Fred VanVleet's uncertain status gives the Magic a little wiggle room to steal another victory on the road.

The Magic have played a lot of close games lately. There is very little reason not to expect another close one.