Magic have the perfect opportunity to prepare for a late-season push

The Orlando Magic have had a whirlwind of a season so far. They started off their campaign on fire and were respected as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference after Paolo Banchero dropped the first 50-point game of the 2024-25 season. An oblique injury to the team's star in a game against the Chicago Bulls didn't deter the Magic. Instead, the team kept winning while being led by their second star, Franz Wagner.

Franz Wagner suffered a similar injury and has missed significant time because of the injury and his brother Moritz Wagner (who was up for Sixth Man of the Year) underwent surgery and is out for the year. Jalen Suggs also missed time recently.

These injuries to Orlando's best players have eliminated opportunities for the team to develop chemistry within the concepts that head coach Jamahl Mosley has implemented. A break was desperately needed. The team needs time for things to just slow down.

So, this is a great time for the Magic.

Although the team is 4-6 in their last 10 games, a winning streak after the All-Star break could change life in Orlando. Right now, the Magic sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are 4.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for the fourth seed. There is still time for the Magic to make a run.

So, all the coaching staff should be focusing on is what this NBA All-Star break means for them. This break could be the beginning of something special if the franchise sees this season as an opportunity to continue growing instead of a washed season because of the injuries.

The Magic still have plenty of work to do to finish the season

The NBA All-Star game will be played where the Golden State Warriors play their games inside of the Chase Center. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will not participate in this weekend’s activities but are locked in for the rest of the season.

And they will need to be locked in with games against the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Cleveland Cavaliers awaiting them after the break. The tides could turn in Orlando's favor if the Magic can pull off a winning streak after the break by making the correct adjustments on both sides of the ball. Not many adjustments need to be made but there are a few suggestions.

Anthony Black has been playing lights out off the bench this year and may need more consistent playing time considering that Mo Wagner is out for the year. Black played 24 minutes off the bench against the Charlotte Hornets and put up 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Those are the types of numbers that a starting point guard would get.

Also keeping Goga Bitadze in the starting lineup will provide a consistent rim protector on defense and a solid screen setter on offense. His offensive skillset is different from Wendell Carter Jr.’s, but he is more lively around the rim and more aware on the defensive side of the ball when it comes to helpside defense. Bitadze found some success this year after Wendell Carter went down.

These two minor adjustments could allow the Magic to go on a winning streak after the NBA All-Star break, and the team could inch closer to getting out of this Play-In situation.