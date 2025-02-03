Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors (Feb. 3, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Golden State 96.6 Pace 99.5 106.9 Off. Rtg. 111.7 108.6 Def. Rtg. 112.0 50.1 eFG% 52.9 30.4 O.Reb.% 30.9 15.3 TO% 14.2 27.3 FTR 21.8

3. Proud teams in freefall

The Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors are two teams in different parts of their life cycle. But both had expectations to make the playoffs. They both had expectations to be better than they are right now.

Neither saw themselves as a .500 team. As the trade deadline approaches, both teams are trying to secure their futures within the next week and recover from a free fall.

The Magic have lost 14 of their last 19 games, putting up a -10.8 net rating, the second-worst net rating in the league since Dec. 24. The Magic have a 101.8 offensive rating and 112.6 defensive rating. Everything has been declining for the Magic.

The Warriors have also struggled.

Golden State has lost 11 of its past 20 in that same period. The Warriors have a -3.6 net rating with a 111.7 offensive rating and 115.2 defensive rating. This does not look like the Warriors of old.

They still have Stephen Curry, so they peak much higher when he has things going. Since Dec. 23, they have at least won consecutive games a few times, something the Magic have not done yet.

But both Orlando and Golden State are looking to reclaim its identity at this stage of the seaosn.

2. Stephen Curry's gravity

The Golden State Warriors still have one thing that strikes fear into everyone even if the Warriors are not quite peak Warriors—Stephen Curry still exists.

And even though Curry is starting to show his age, he still has a huge impact on games.

Curry is averaging 22.1 points per game and is shooting 40.2 percent from three. Since Dec. 23, He has averaged 22.4 points per game and shot 40.0 percent from three. He has not slowed down even if he has more down games than euphoric games.

Golden State has a +2.8 net rating with Curry on the floor (116.3 offensive rating and 113.5 defensive rating). The Warriors have a team-worst -3.7 net rating (102.9/106.6 split) when Curry is off the floor. Since Dec. 23, the Warriors are -3.0 net rating (112.8/115.8) with Curry on the floor and -4.4 net rating (105.6/110.0) with Curry off the floor.

But that is the danger of Curry. If he feels good on any particular day, defenses are helpless against him. And the Magic's struggling defense right now may still struggle to get around screens and defend Curry.

A good night from Curry is the biggest fear for the Magic on Monday night.

1. The free throw battle

The Orlando Magic know they are not going to hit threes well on most nights. They typically work to make up that difference by going to the foul line.

If not for their absolutely poor overall shooting, the way Franz Wagner worked his way to the line for 18-for-20 shooting from the foul line would have given the Magic a good chance to beat the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The only thing the Magic's offense ranks near the top of the league in is in getting to the foul line.

Orlando still ranks first in the league with a 27.3 free throw rate. The team is starting to struggle from the foul line—even with Paolo Banchero getting to the line less (something he has to do a better job of as he finds his rhythm offensively).

The Magic have to get to the line a lot too because the Magic are 29th in the league giving up a 29.2 free throw rate. Yes, right now Magic games are a frustrating foul mess where both teams parade to the line.

Golden State is 28th in the league in free throw rate. This is not a team that gets to the line a lot. A key for Orlando is to force its way to the line and keep Golden State off the line.

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - QUESTIONABLE (Left Quad Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Draymond Green - PROBABLE (Left Calf Strain)

Jonathan Kuminga - OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Golden State Anthony Black PG Stephen Curry Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Buddy Hield Franz Wagner SF Andrew Wiggins Paolo Banchero PF Draymond Green Goga Bitadze C Quinten Post

Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction

Our Record: 28-22/23-27 ATS

The Orlando Magic right now have to be considered akin to a tanking team until they figure things out. Against the worst defense in the league on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, the Orlando Magic appeared to get plenty of good looks but proceeded to shoot the worst field goal percentage of their season at 33.0 percent.

That is saying something.

In trying to predict the Magic right now, there has to be little faith that they will have the offensive push to beat anybody. Even predicting them to score 104 points feels a little iffy.

But coach Jamahl Mosley and Franz Wagner are right to say, at some point, things will break. If they stay confident and they keep working for good shots, they will fall in eventually. With the way the Magic have played, that feels like wishful thinking.

If the Magic's defense were playing better, you would feel a lot more confident.

Orlando has to prove itself all over again. Even with a struggling Warriors team, that could be a big ask with Stephen Curry still hanging around even if the Warriors are far more reliant on three-point shooting than most teams and the Magic can still defend and limit threes.