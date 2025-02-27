Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors (Feb. 27, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Golden State Orlando 99.7 Pace 96.7 112.9 Off. Rtg. 107.1 111.2 Def. Rtg. 108.7 53.0 eFG% 50.1 31.4 O.Reb.% 30.5 13.8 TO% 15.0 22.6 FTR 27.0

3. Pick-Up the pace

The Orlando Magic have been struggling offensively all season long. That has been one of the central stories in their season. There is no getting around it and no changing it at this point. The Magic have to find another way to manufacture points and manufacture space.

Part of that equation should be picking up their pace and trying to get out in transition more. The Magic spoke after their practice on Wednesday about adding more movement and focusing on increasing their tempo. The team is getting into its sets way too late.

There are at least some positive signs on that front.

The Magic average 14.2 fast-break points per game, 22nd in the league, this season. But in the four games since the All-Star break, they are up to 22.3 per game, third in the league. That includes 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, one of the few things they were successful at in that game. Maybe the only thing they were successful at in that game.

Orlando creates a lot of turnovers. That is one of the big features of this defense. But one of the team's big struggles has been turning that into points. The Magic seem to be focused more on increasing their tempo and getting out on the break more. That would be a good sign if the defense can recover.

2. The Jimmy Butler Effect

When the Orlando Magic rolled into San Francisco last month to face the Golden State Warriors, they faced an injured and beaten team that was struggling to find its identity. They were a group ripe for the picking that the Magic missed out on in the final moments.

With a much shorter timeline to win, the Warriors acted decisively at the trade deadline to acquire Jimmy Butler and give that team a needed jolt. It has worked far better than anyone could have anticipated.

The Warriors are 6-2 since the trade deadline on Feb. 6 with a 119.7 offensive rating and 106.1 defensive rating. Their +13.6 net rating is the third-best in the league over these last three weeks.

Butler is a big part of that. He is averaging 18.0 points per game but posting only a 46.4 percent effective field goal percentage since joining the team.

But his gravity has had a massive effect on the team. The Warriors have a 100.0 defensive rating with Butler on the floor and are +16.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Warriors are rolling right now. But a lot of that still comes down to their reserves playing so well.

The trade just seemed to refresh things in that locker room and give them a major lift.

1. The 3-point defense

Whenever you are playing Stephen Curry, the primary concern is how a team defends the 3-point line. The Golden State Warriors lean on his spacing to twist defenses and hope to spread the floor with their shooting.

The Warriors are third in the league with 42.5 3-point attempts per game. Since the trade deadline, the Warriors are putting up 43.4 attempts per game, although the percentage has dropped from 36.0 percent to 33.4 percent.

They will ride the wave of their 3-point shooting. It is their strength (even if Jimmy Butler has not added to that shooting).

The Orlando Magic will have to lean on some 3-point defense. One of their defensive strengths has been defending the 3-point line and limiting attempts. Orlando still leads the league giving up 30.6 attempts per game. That limits makes even though opponents shoot 36.7 percent from three against them (24th in the league).

Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers was a clear example of how that formula can go wrong. The Magic gave up only 32 attempts, but the Cavs hit 19 and the Magic had no chance to keep up with their poor shooting.

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Jonathan Kuminga - OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Trayce Jackson-Davis - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Yuri Colins - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Quad Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Cole Anthony - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Hyperextended)

Mac McClung - AVAILABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Golden State Orlando Stephen Curry PG Cole Anthony Brandin Podziemski SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Moses Moody SF Franz Wagner Jimmy Butler PF Paolo Banchero Draymond Green C Goga Bitadze

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 35-25/28-32 ATS

Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors is a character check for the Orlando Magic. After their 40-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they had to do a lot of soul-searching and introspection to take accountability for what has gone wrong.

The Magic said they had a spirited practice on Wednesday to make up for those deficits. But that is all talk. Paolo Banchero made that clear after Tuesday's game. They cannot just talk about the change, they have to make that change.

That is what makes Thursday's game against the Warriors so vital.

The Magic have to show up and show up in a big way to beat a good Warriors team that is playing well right now. But they need to reaffirm who they are as a team. There is no hiding now.

This prediction is going one way or the other. Either the Magic show up or they do not.

If they do not, things will get ugly this season as they drift into the final quarter of the season. If they do show up, then the Magic can get themselves back on track and salvage something from this season, even if it is just playing for the 7-seed in the Play-In Tournament.

Will they pass it?