Crucial Magic wing may have played his last game for the franchise

The Orlando Magic are in the mix to have homecourt in a playoff series, despite playing significant stretches without Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs in the first half of the season. Credit goes to the team’s depth and head coach Jamahl Mosley for maintaining an elite defense. The Magic look like serious contenders as their top talents get healthy and reinforcements could be on the way.

Orlando must improve their floor spacing. They are 30th in 3-pointers made and percentage. The Magic would love to add a marquee shooter to play off of Banchero and Wagner. They need someone who teams respect in the playoffs to open things up and give the franchise a realistic shot at a deep run.

Acquiring talent means parting with current players. They are over the cap, but under the first tax apron. The Magic could be aggressive buyers, but it will likely cost them a key part of their rotation. Given his injury history, Orlando may decide to part with this veteran.

Gary Harris may have already played his last game with the Magic

Harris has been part of the Magic’s rotation since landing in Orlando in the 2021 deal that sent Aaron Gordon to the Nuggets. He played 24.0 minutes per game last season and helped them get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Harris provides shot-making, which the Magic desperately need, but he has struggled to stay healthy.

The 30-year-old played 61 games in his first full season with Orlando and has been unable to top it. He appeared in just 54 last year and has dealt with multiple hamstring injuries this season. Harris has played in less than half of the team’s contests. He missed 13 straight games and returned for just three before suffering another injury. Harris hasn’t played since Jan. 1 and remains without a clear return timetable.

The trade deadline is just three weeks away. Orlando should be field calls and exploring avenues to upgrade their roster. Harris is making $7.5 million this season, and the Magic have a team option for the 2025-26 season. He could be treated as an expiring contract or a low cost option capable of playing a valuable bench role. Orlando should have no issues moving him if they can find the right trade.

Harris missed four weeks with his first left hamstring injury. If he sits the same amount of time, he would return in late January, but players often miss more with a second injury. There is no firm timetable. He could be out well beyond the trade deadline. Either way, the Magic should be worried about having him on the floor for their playoff run.

The Orlando Magic will explore trading Gary Harris before the Feb. 6 deadline. The franchise rarely makes midseason trades, but this feels like the time. They need an upgrade and have the assets to acquire one. Stay tuned to see if it happens.