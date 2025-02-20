The Magic desperately need to improve this aspect of their struggling offense

The Orlando Magic have struggled offensively this season. Between injuries and roster construction issues, the Magic rank 29th in the NBA with a 107.2 offensive rating. There are arguments to be made that a lot of the offensive struggles are a result of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs all missing significant time, and there is reason to believe that the Magic's offense is most likely closer to being an average offense when everyone is healthy.

No matter the reason, the biggest problem for the Magic comes in the fourth quarter. The Magic rank 25th in the fourth quarter scoring, averaging 26.6 points per game. The Magic rely on their defense all game long and have a way to play offensively, but as the game enters the final minutes, the team's offense disappears.

The Magic have to make passes regardless of the time of the game. Regardless of injuries or not, right now, the Magic are not good enough offensively to fall into isolation plays and pray someone makes a miracle play. The Magic's offense needs a rhythm, and whether it's a star or a role player, the Magic need movement in their offense.

It's been a problem all season long, but a perfect example was the recent loss to the Atlanta Hawks. In a 106-112 loss to the Hawks, the Magic lost the fourth quarter 29-24, with the game being tied with six minutes remaining.

The Magic cannot always rely on Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to win games

In the final six minutes, the Magic fell to isolation plays for Wagner and Banchero. There is no doubt that the ball should be in their hands as the stars of the team. However, the type of shot and how the offense runs matter. Wagner and Banchero were not in positions to score.

Too many times, either one would dribble out the shot clock trying to get a mismatch and end in a forced shot or a last-second attempt by a teammate. The only glimpse of offense came late in the fourth quarter with 32 seconds left and a miss from three from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. At that point, there was no rhythm in the teams' offense, and Trae Young won the game for the Hawks.

There will be times when Banchero or Wagner win a game like that for the Magic. However, more often than not, the result will be a rough ending, with the Magic hoping the team's defense will hold while the offense struggles.

There are stretches throughout the game where the Magic play through movement, and the passes and offense flow. This keeps their stars on the move, makes their lives easier, and creates opportunities for their teammates. The Magic need rhythm late in the fourth quarter. Whether it be set plays from Jamahl Mosley or the team playing at a faster pace to create movement so the offense doesn't break down, the Magic need to make some changes.

Once Jalen Suggs returns, the offense will get a boost, but that still won't fix the foundation and the root of the team's problem. The defense is good enough to carry the team throughout the game and give the Magic a chance to win. However, the team must also find ways to score in the fourth quarter. The Magic can't rely on Franz Wagner or Paolo Bancero isolations to win games. That is not a recipe for long-term success. The Magic need to find movement in their late-game offense if the team wants to see any type of success for the final stretch of the season.