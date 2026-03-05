Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks (March 5, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); MAVSTV (Dallas); KFAA (Dallas); NBA League Pass (National)

FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); MAVSTV (Dallas); KFAA (Dallas); NBA League Pass (National) STREAM MAGIC-MAVERICKS ON FUBO TV

How to Listen: WYGM 96.9 FM (Orlando); 740AM (Orlando); 97.1 FM (Dallas); Sirius XM Channel 212 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass (National)

WYGM 96.9 FM (Orlando); 740AM (Orlando); 97.1 FM (Dallas); Sirius XM Channel 212 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass (National) FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY

Tickets: $35-$282+ on StubHub

$35-$282+ on StubHub Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; April 3 in Dallas

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Dallas Orlando 102.5 Pace 100.1 109.9 Off. Rtg. 113.6 113.9 Def. Rtg. 113.3 53.0 eFG% 52.8 27.8 O.Reb.% 30.0 14.3 TO% 13.6 29.0 FTR 30.4

1. Offensive shortcomings

The story for the Orlando Magic for nearly 15 years has been their offensive shortcomings. Even though the Magic are now 17th in offensive rating, which would be their highest since Dwight Howard's departure in 2012, they are still feeling the pain offensively.

The Magic often struggle to score. And every game comes first with the question of whether the Magic will actually make shots. That has been a struggle. And even in the last 10 games when Orlando went 6-4, the team still only has a 113.5 offensive rating.

The Dallas Mavericks are having their own struggles to score too.

In their last 10 games, the Mavericks are 25th with a 108.1 offensive rating. They have a 108.6 offensive rating in their last 15 games where they have gone 2-13.

Dallas is shooting just 32.1 percent from three, 29th in the league.

Cooper Flagg's injury and the trade of Anthony Davis has been part of this. But the Mavericks are pretty poor on offense. And this may be a game where both teams have stretches where they struggle to score.

2. Paolo in the paint

The Orlando Magic did what they were supposed to do against the Washington Wizards. They abused them with their size and put Paolo Banchero in the post.

Banchero scored 37 points and went 13 for 14 in the restricted area. It was a dominant showing from Banchero and a reminder that if teams single coverage him, that he can abuse them and get to the rim at will. Banchero was dominant.

Finishing at the rim has been the big challenge for him this season.

Banchero is shooting 62.7 percent within five feet on 6.4 attempts per game. Last year, he shot 63.8 percent on 5.8 attempts per game. Banchero is getting to the basket more and more of his shots are coming around the rim -- 29.1 percent of his field goal attempts were within five feet last year compared to 39.7 percent this year.

Banchero is making 68.5 percent of his 6.6 attempts per game within five feet (50 for 73). Those shots make up 38.4 percent of his field goal attempts.

The key for the Magic right now is clearly on Banchero to get to the basket. He can still improve his efficiency in that department. But this is the force he is playing with and the Magic can be a dangerous team if he gets to the rim.

3. Flagg down?

The biggest wild card in the Dallas Mavericks' lineup for tonight is whether Cooper Flagg will make his return from a left midfoot sprain. He is QUESTIONABLE for the game on Thursday after missing the last eight games.

Flagg is having a stellar rookie season, averaging 20.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game. He is an offensive differencemaker for a team struggling to score points right now, even if he will not fix every problem.

His presence would take the game from a should be blowout to a game where there is a little bit of resistance on the other side. It will at least be some intrigue to the game.

Flagg is a special player and is having a great rookie season.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Cooper Flagg - QUESTIONABLE (Left Midfoot Sprain)

Kyrie Irving - OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Dereck Lively II - OUT (Right Foot Surgery)

Naji Marshall - PROBABLE (Right Finger Contusion)

Klay Thompson - PROBABLE (Right Adductor Contusion)

Marvin Bagley II - OUT (Neck Sprain)

Brandon Williams - PROBABLE (Left Quad Contusion)

Moussa Cisse - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

John Poulakidas - QUESTIONABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Tyler Smith - QUESTIONABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - QUESTIONABLE (Right Quad Contusion)

Wendell Carter - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Soreness)

Jonathan Isaac - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Soreness)

Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Orlando Max Christie PG Jalen Suggs Naji Marshall SG Desmond Bane Khris Middleton SF Tristan da Silva P.J. Washington PF Paolo Banchero Daniel Gafford C Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Prediction

Our Record: 36-24/26-34 ATS

This is another one of those games the Orlando Magic must win. They cannot lose to the teams that are at the bottom of the standings. And the Dallas Mavericks right now are down bad, unable to get many shots to fall, and with veteran players seemingly going through the motions.

The Orlando Magic cannot sleepwalk against this team like they did in the first half of Tuesday's win over the Washington Wizards. The Magic still have to do the job and have to play sharp. There are enough players who can make a team like the Magic pay for their mistakes.

There might be a margin for error, but that margin for error could get erased quickly.

That starts with Paolo Banchero continuing to attack the paint. That continues with Desmond Bane making threes. It continues with the team playing the hard-nosed defense that has defined this run in the last 11 games.

Orlando has turned a bit of a corner with its consistency on that end. The Magic are well above water now, it seems. But they still have a lot to prove.

They first have to take care of their business.