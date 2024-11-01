Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 1, 2024): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
Season Series: Tonight in Cleveland; Feb. 25 in Orlando; March 16 in Orlando
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Orlando
100.6
111.8
106.9
53.4
27.8
14.5
33.0
Cleveland
101.7
123.4
105.7
62.4
26.5
13.6
26.4
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 2-3/1-4 ATS
The Orlando Magic are entering new territory now. And this game they may still be dealing with the shock of the news that came down Thursday.
The Magic will be without Paolo Banchero indefinitely after he was diagnosed with a torn right oblique. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. So, the Magic will be without Banchero at least for November. Even if all goes well, Banchero may not suit up again until Christmas.
But the season marches on. And the Magic have to find a way to make due. They have to find a way to keep racking up wins and hanging in the playoff race. They have to adjust and adapt without Banchero.
That will not be easy—especially with Franz Wagner still struggling with an illness that has limited his playing time in the last two games. Orlando is going to have to find some stability and find players who will step up.
The opponents this week are not easy. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the league so far this season. They remain a dominant defensive force and coach Kenny Atkinson has super-powered their offense.
This is not the revenge game the Magic had in mind.
3 Things to Watch
3. All eyes on Franz
Even before Paolo Banchero's injury put him in the spotlight, all eyes on this game were on Franz Wagner. It was Wagner after all who shot 1 for 15 in the Orlando Magic's Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a moment that carried with Wagner all offseason to some extent. It is something he cannot escape until he is back in that moment and delivers.
Returning to Cleveland has some symbolic meaning. But now the spotlight is really on him to step up and lead this team with Banchero on the injured list. All eyes are back on Wagner.
Wagner has had a solid season to start. His shot has rounded into form, making 11 for 28 (39.3 percent) to start the season. That is a positive sign for him because the rest of his game remains stellar.
The issue is that he has been sick for about a week now. And Wagner has played limited minutes. It is hard to imagine the Magic winning very many games until Wagner is fully healthy. And now he is at the top of the scouting report and likely to see some double teams.
2. Defense Defense Defense
While everyone was fretting over the Orlando Magic's disastrous 12-point quarter in their loss to the Chicago Bulls, coach Jamahl Mosley wanted to talk about the second and third quarters. The team gave up 34 points in each quarter and gave up 8-for-14 shooting from three in the third quarter. That is how the Magic lost a 20-point lead.
Orlando knows that its identity is on defense. And the Magic have been devastating on defense at times but also extremely lax. The consistency the team knows it needs to succeed just has not been there.
Paolo Banchero's absence should not dramatically change the Magic's defensive outlook. He is an improved defender, but he is not the strongest defender on the team. Orlando should still be an elite defense without Banchero in the lineup.
And if the Magic want to survive this time period without Banchero, they need their defense to tighten up. The defense has to lead the way for this team. And some of the things the Magic have not tightened up have to get better. They cannot afford too many 34-point quarters again.
1. Darius Garland's revival
During the playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, everyone was asking: Where was Darius Garland? The Cavs ability to win a lot of times came down to whether Garland was able to find his footing.
He did so in Games 5 and 7. But otherwise, Jalen Suggs seemed in his grill—as he famously was in Game 4 of that series.
Garland finished the series with the Orlando Magic averaging 14.9 points per game and 5.9 assists per game. he shot 44.9 percent from the floor. It was a rough series for him to cap off a rough season overall.
He has come out firing this year though. He is averaging 17.8 points per game and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
He will again be a big factor in this game as he was in that series. Orlando now has two guards to try to handle Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. But this matchup remains vital.