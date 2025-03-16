Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers (March 16, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Cleveland 96.6 Pace 100.5 107.9 Off. Rtg. 121.8 109.4 Def. Rtg. 111.0 50.4 eFG% 58.3 30.0 O.Reb.% 29.1 14.8 TO% 13.1 27.5 FTR 24.5

3. The 3-point math

Every game against the elite teams in the league for the Orlando Magic comes down to their ability to make enough shots to keep pace with the other team. For the Magic, it is simply a math problem. They need to keep pace at least or limit the other team.

That is something the Magic typically do well defensively. Opponents take a league-low 30.9 3-point attempts per game against them and 11.9 makes allowed per game. Limiting those attempts has been a key to the Magic's defensive success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers though spread the floor and have tons of shooting. They lead the league shooting 39.0 percent from three and are second with 16.1 3-pointers per game. The Cavs are fourth with 41.3 attempts per game.

Since the All-Star break, the Magic have struggled at this strength, giving up 33.3 3-point attempts per game (still fourth in the league) and 12.3 makes per game. Teams are shooting well against the Magic right now.

Orlando is getting better with threes. The Magic are shooting a league-worst 30.9 percent from three with a league-low 10.8 makes per game. Since the break, Orlando is shooting 32.9 percent. But the team's attempts are way down, leaving the team at a league-low 9.8 attempts per game.

This is the math game the Magic have to play. The Cavs will get and make threes. Orlando needs to limit it as much as the team can and get some more threes up to keep up.

2. Evan Mobley vs. Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner has almost successfully put the pain of his Game 7 performance behind him with the season he has had this season. Wagner has done well this season. But against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wagner has been only OK, scoring 36 total points in the two games this year, shooting 42.5 percent.

That is not what the Magic are used to seeing from Wagner. And much of that credit has to go with the Cavs and their defensive strategy. Like last year, Franz Wagner sees a lot of Evan Mobley.

In the game on Feb. 25, NBA.com's tracking stats credited Mobley with 1:53 of matchup time. Wagner went 1 for 3 in those minutes. In the first matchup on Nov. 1, Wagner was matched up with Mobley for 5:01 and shot only 1 for 7.

Mobley is in line to get some All-Defensive team consideration. His development has been the thing that elevated the Cavs to title contention.

And whether he is defending Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner, he will be a tough player to crack.

1. Battle with the bigs

It is fair to say the Orlando Magic benefited last year from Jarrett Allen's injury in the Playoff series. Orlando did not have to deal with the twin-tower lineup that has given a lot of teams so much trouble. The Magic are not a team that has a lot from their centers.

Many Orlando Magic fans were lamenting that the team's trio of centers—Wendell Carter, Goga Bitadze, and Jonathan Isaac—combined for four rebounds in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Magic gave up only six offensive rebounds but the Wolves posted a 70.0 percent defensive rebound rate. It was clear the Magic were struggling with Rudy Gobert's size.

That will again be an issue. Orlando has to be able to match Cleveland's interior presence and secure the glass. Doing that will give the team a chance to get out in transition and additionally give the team a chance to limit three-point attempts.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea cartilage tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Cole Anthony - QUESTIONABLE (Left Big Toe Strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-Leage Two-Way)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell - QUESTIONABLE (Left Groin Soreness)

Evan Mobley - QUESTIONABLE (Right Foot Contusion)

Emoni Bates - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Luke Travers - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Cleveland Cory Joseph PG Darius Garland Kentavous Caldwell-Pope SG Isaac Okoro Franz Wagner SF Max Strus Paolo Banchero PF Evan Mobley Wendell Carter C Jarrett Allen

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

Our Record: 37-31/32-36 ATS

It is always a tall order to beat the best teams in the league. The Orlando Magic will have to play well to give themselves a chance. That is the reality of this. And teams would not want it any other way. It is always difficult to measure yourself against the best.

The Magic are playing better right now. They needed a good showing on this five-game road trip and getting two wins already—including a nice win over the Milwaukee Bucks—is a good sign that things are trending in the right direction.

But Orlando still is not stacking up the wins. The team played well enough to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves but lost it in the fourth quarter. They nearly gave away their hallmark win over the Bucks last week. The Magic have not put together the full 48 minutes.

That is what they are chasing.

The Cavaliers do not need a perfect 48. They are capable of making mistakes and still have a chance to win. Orlando will have to play very well to have a chance. The Cavs will punish them for any lulls or mistakes they might have.

That is asking a lot. The Magic have to hope they can give themselves a chance in the end again and see what happens and carry some good vibes back home.