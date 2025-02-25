Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Feb. 25, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Cleveland Orlando 100.6 Pace 96.8 122.0 Off. Rtg. 107.4 111.2 Def. Rtg. 108.3 58.7 eFG% 50.3 29.1 O.Reb.% 30.5 13.1 TO% 15.0 23.4 FTR 27.2

3. Paolo vs. the Cavs

Last year's NBA Playoffs feel like a lifetime ago. So much has happened with this team, let alone with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it feels like two different teams. It is certainly a different Paolo Banchero.

Banchero started to put a lot of negative narratives about him to rest with his showing in last year's Playoffs.

He averaged 27.0 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in that seven-game series. He shot 45.6 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three. It was the launching pad for the start of his season.

Against the Cavaliers in the regular season last year, Banchero averaged 23.0 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor. In his career, Banchero averages 23.3 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game on 48.4 percent shooting. He recorded his first career 40-point game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Banchero has not reached those heights since returning from his oblique injury. But he is slowly getting back to form.

Since the All-Star Break, he is averaging 25.3 points per game (anchored by a 36-point effort against the Atlanta Hawks). He is shooting only 36.2 percent from the floor but he is getting to the line for 12.7 free throw attempts per game.

That at least is a sign he is becoming more aggressive and putting pressure on defenses again.

2. Minutes control

The Cleveland Cavaliers have always been a good team. When they were healthy the last few years, they played at an elite level. Even Orlando Magic fans have to recognize that one of the reasons they extended their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games was because Jarrett Allen only played in the first three games.

The Cavaliers seemed to acknowledge that longevity is part of their overall issues as Kenny Atkinson took over the team. They have made a bigger emphasis on depth and limiting the minutes of their stars.

That has not dulled their effectiveness. But Donovan Mitchell is playing a career-low 31.2 minutes per game. Darius Garland is at a career-low 30.1 minutes per game. Jarrett Allen is at 28.7 per game, his lowest since coming to the Cavs. And Cleveland's breakout star Evan Mobley is averaging 30.0 minutes per game.

The team surrounds them all with shooters and that creates plenty of space. It helps too that the Cavaliers blow out a lot of opponents. But Cleveland seems to have figured out its biggest weakness: Availability for the long-term.

1. National TV troubles

Orlando Magic fans are already making jokes and fretting about the team's final scheduled national television appearance. The team has been injured for every single one of their games—their star trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs will not appear on national TV together unless a game gets added later in the year. But even with that, the team has struggled to compete.

Orlando is 0-5 in nationally televised games this year and really only one of them has been close. The Orlando Magic lost 120-109 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game after Banchero's oblique injury. They embarrassingly lost 121-106 to the New York Knicks in their final NBA Cup group game.

In one of their first games after Franz Wagner's oblique injury, they lost a hard-fought 114-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. They came back a week later to fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home 105-99.

Even with Banchero back, they got run out of the gym in a 121-94 defeat to the Boston Celtics in January.

The Magic have not won a nationally televised regular season game since their 2019 finale against the Charlotte Hornets. They have not won a nationally televised home game since Dwight Howard was on the team.

This has been a struggle for them to overcome and make their presence known on a national stage.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Darius Garland - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hip Contusion)

Emoni Bates - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

JT Thor - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Luke Travers - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Quad Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Cleveland Orlando Donovan Mitchell PG Cole Anthony Isaac Okoro SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Max Strus SF Franz Wagner Evan Mobley PF Paolo Banchero Jarrett Allen C Wendell Carter

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 34-25/27-32 ATS

The Orlando Magic are playing better. Let's make that completely clear.

They have won four of their last six games and they are playing closer to their defensive standard. Paolo Banchero is a lot more consistent and aggressive off the dribble. The Magic are in a better spot than they have been for the last several weeks.

Are they ready to take on a streaking Cleveland Cavaliers team? Even without Darius Garland, they are a dynamic attacking team with size to prevent shots in the paint and shooting to put pressure on any defense. The Cavs have won seven straight and 11 of their last 12 to put a vice grip on the Eastern Conference lead.

The Magic will have to be dialed in on areas they are weak in to have a shot. But Orlando is playing better. The team should be competitive in these kinds of games again. That is at least the hope, especially considering how critical this homestand is.

This will be a challenge. The Magic are viewing it as a litmus test of their progress. The team is not where it wants to be because this was supposed to be a game with much more meaning.