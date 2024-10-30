Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls (Oct. 30, 2024): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
WATCH MAGIC-BULLS ON FUBO TV
FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY
Tickets: $19-$371+ on StubHub
Season Series: Tonight in Chicago; Nov. 27 in Orlando; March 12 in Orlando
2024 Season Series: Magic 96, Bulls 94 in Chicago on Nov. 15; Magic 103, Bulls 97 in Chicago on Nov. 17; Magic 114, Bulls 108 in Orlando on Feb. 10; Magic 113, Bulls 98 in Orlando on April 7
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Orlando
100.3
115.5
108.7
55.0
31.5
15.3
35.5
Chicago
108.9
106.4
111.1
53.6
22.6
15.1
23.3
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 2-2/1-3 ATS
It is still way too early in the season to take anything as settled in the NBA. The Orlando Magic are coming off of two uncharacteristically poor defensive performances. But even in those games, they had some incredible defensive moments—going on a 21-0 run in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and holding the Indiana Pacers to 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The Magic hit the road and have to hope their defense will travel and get back to the level it played in the first two games.
Of course, it is still early enough in the season that everything is still settling in. The team will make mistakes as they get on the same page and perhaps test different strategies. Orlando and every other team is still discovering its identity. There are still statistical quirks to worry about.
And that is the variability the team has to watch out for at this early stage. The Magic have to give themselves enough grace to make mistakes and learn from them. But they cannot be so permissive that they do not snap to attention and play better.
The Chicago Bulls have had a mixed bag out of the gate. They came from behind to beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in a shootout. That went against the other three games they played. That tells you how random things are as teams define their identities.
If Orlando defends at their best levels, the team should be able to win. But if the Magic slip, this game becomes tighter.
3 Things to Watch
3. Pace and transition
There have been a lot of changes to the Orlando Magic's offense this year that have led to an early surge in scoring and efficiency. The one that stands out the most but has not quite worked out is the Magic's increase in pace and attempted emphasis on pushing the pace.
Orlando is noticeably trying to get the ball out quicker. And the team is seeing some results.
The Magic are 15th in pace at 100.3 possessions per 48 minutes. They were 27th in the league at 97.4 possessions per 48 minutes. That is a noticeable difference.
But the Magic are not necessarily turning that into easy points. Especially when they get turnovers and opportunities off their defense.
According to NBA.com, Orlando averages a lowly 0.87 points per possession in transition. The team scores only 11.0 fastbreak points per game and 16.3 points off turnovers per game (both in the bottom half of the league).
Those are opportunities left on the board that the Magic have to find a way to convert as teams begin to refine themselves. Having said that, the improved pace to get into the offense earlier and quicker is a good thing for the team. It is just about tying all the pieces together.
2. Wendell Carter on the glass
Wendell Carter has a history of having big games against the Chicago Bulls. In 10 games against the Bulls in his career, Carter is averaging 17.3 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game. Carter has always brought his best game to his former team.
It would be nice to see Carter increase his scoring this year but everything else from Carter has seemingly bounced back to his pre-injury levels after he dealt with the hand injury throughout last year.
Through four games, Carter is averaging a career-low 7.5 points per game, but he is posting a career-best 11.3 rebounds per game. He has had at least 10 rebounds in all four games.
It is far too early in the season to bring out the terms "career-best" and "career-low" for any stat. But Carter's rebounding has been very encouraging. And the Magic have a 103.9 defensive rating with Carter on the floor so far this season.
Carter has made a solid step to get back to his consistent level of play, at least on defense.
1. Zach Attack
Orlando Magic fans are pretty used to Zach LaVine putting together epic scoring runs to put a scare in the team. The Magic have nearly lost a few games because of LaVine's shot-making.
The Chicago Bulls are constantly dealing with injuries it seems. They are happy to have LaVine back—at least to maintain his trade value and keep them competitive.
LaVine has been solid this season, averaging 26.0 points per game on 55.2 percent shooting and 45.7 percent from three. He has come out hot and the Magic will have their work cut out for them to defend him.
He is turning the ball over a lot—4.0 turnovers per game. And the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball with a sprained right wrist. That takes away another player who can push the tempo for the Bulls and get others involved.
The Magic will have a lot of attention on slowing down LaVine and forcing him into mistakes. That will be a key to this game.