Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls (Jan. 2, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Chicago 101.1 Pace 103.7 114.5 Off. Rtg. 113.6 113.1 Def. Rtg. 117.4 52.8 eFG% 55.1 32.0 O.Reb.% 28.4 13.7 TO% 14.2 32.3 FTR 26.0

1. Desmond Bane in the clutch

The Orlando Magic have now played three straight gams decided by two points or less for the first time since last March, when the Magic lost twice to the Toronto Raptors on the last possession and then lost a tight game to the Chicago Bulls.

Orlando picked up two wins this time around -- the fourth time in franchise history the team has played such tight games consecutively. The Magic have had plenty of clutch moments with Paolo Banchero providing the latest with a go-ahead layup over the Indiana Pacers with six seconds left.

This season, though, it has been Desmond Bane providing the heroics. He hit a buzzer-beating three that turned his and the team's season around against the Portland Trail Blazers. He followed that up with a buzzer-beater to beat the Utah Jazz.

Bane leads the team with 47 points in clutch situations, albeit on 14-for-40 shooting and 3-for-13 from three.

Like with the Magic, there are a lot of good moments in clutch time and the magic are winning these close games. But they are not exactly straightforward and easy. Bane has had good moments, but has been up and down.

One of those moments came against the Chicago Bulls this season when Bane had 18 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Orlando Magic to a win.

2. Eyes on Matas Buzelis

The Chicago Bulls are going to be undermanned with both Josh Giddey and Coby White going down to injuries this week that will have them missing multiple weeks.

That has derailed the Bulls after they went on a five-game win streak to flirt with .500. The Chicago Bulls lost their next two before picking up a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans without those two on Wednesday.

A big piece of the puzzle will be second-year forward Matas Buzelis.

Buzelis is averaging 14.1 points per game this season and presents an intriguing matchup with his size and speed. With Josh Giddey at point guard, it creates an effect similar to the Orlando Magic with multiple big ball-handlers who can attack and score.

Buzelis though has not quite found his footing against the Magic, though.

He dealt with foul trouble in the first matchup in October with a season-low three points on 1-for-5 shooting (he eventually fouled out). In the second matchup, Buzelis had 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting.

With those key scorers out, the Bulls need a big showing from Buzelis every night. And he has to prove it against a Magic team that can throw a lot of size at him.

3. Poor shooting

The Orlando Magic made two three-pointers to open the game against the Indiana Pacers. They made just one more the rest of the game, going 3 for 21 for the game.

It was the first time the Magic three or fewer 3-pointers in a game since 2015 and the first time it happened since 2022.

This is a 3-point shooting league, and the Magic are still trying to figure out how to make threes at a higher rate.

In that sense, it is probably a good thing that Orlando took a season-low 21 3-pointers in that game and are 25th in the league with just 32.7 3-point attempts per game.

The Magic are still struggling to shoot, ranking 29th in the league at 33.7 percent from deep. Orlando went 32.2 percent in December, the worst mark in the league.

The Magic will have to hit threes eventually. It is part of why the offense has hit a downturn. Without consistent defense, this is as big a reason why it feels like Orlando is treading water.

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jonathan Isaac - QUESTIONABLE (Sore Left Knee)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Josh Giddey - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Coby White - OUT (Right Calf Tightness

Zach Collins - OUT (Right 1st Toe Sprain)

Noa Essengue - OUT (Left Shoulder Surgery)

Lachlan Olbrich - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Emmanuel Miller - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hamstring Strain)

Trentyn Flowres - OUT (Right Knee Sprain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Chicago Jalen Suggs PG Tre Jones Desmond Bane SG Isaac Okoro Anthony Black SF Matas Buzelis Paolo Banchero PF Jalen Smith Wendell Carter C NIkola Vucevic

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Our Record: 20-14/14-20 ATS

The Orlando Magic are trying to find some solid ground right now. Nothing they do is consistent.

They are still finding some wins, but they have been shaky at times. The good news, I suppose, is that Paolo Banchero is starting to look more like himself and what the Magic expected at the beginning of the season.

Still, Orlando has a lot of holes to fill. One night, the team does not shoot well enough, or cannot defend well enough, or gives up a ton of offensive rebounds, or gives up fast-break points or turns the ball over. The list goes on.

The Magic have not put the pieces together.

They are good enough to beat teams that are struggling. And there are enough clarifying moments for them to still have a chance to win. Orlando is looking for solid ground.

That makes every game a little scary.

The Chicago Bulls are struggling a bit after their five-game win streak and a pair of major injuries have them in a hole. But they can still get out in transition and make things happen.

Orlando will need to be careful with turnovers and shots at the rim to prevent fast breaks and three-point attempts. The Magic still cannot keep up with the three-point math.

But at their best, the Magic should still find a way to win. The question is whether Orlando will be at its best for long enough.