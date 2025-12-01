Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (Dec. 1, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Chicago Orlando 104.4 Pace 101.0 113.5 Off. Rtg. 117.3 116.8 Def. Rtg. 112.4 55.2 eFG% 54.1 27.2 O.Reb.% 33.6 14.2 TO% 14.6 26.5 FTR 35.1

3. Opposite Directions

When the Orlando Magic faced the Chicago Bulls in the third game of the season, it was far too early to say anything with certainty about either team. But the game sent the two teams in opposite directions.

The Magic would lose two more games to go to 1-4 and the Bulls would keep winning to move to 5-0.

It is safe to say both teams have moved in completely opposite directions since then. They have returned to wher they were expected to be in the standings at the beginning of the season.

Chicago has lost 10 of 14 games since that 5-0 start. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak and has lost four of five.

In the last 10 games, the Bulls are 22nd in offensive rating at 111.5 points per 100 possessions and 22nd in defensive rating at 118.6 points allowed per 100 possessions.

That does not mean they are any less dangerous. But whatever spark Chicago had early in the season appears to have dissipated.

Meanwhile, Orlando is 8-2 in its last 10 games with the fourth-best offense (120.7 points per 100 possessions) and fifth-best defense (110.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) during that time. Those trends tilt heavily toward the Magic.

2. Turnovers are the key

The Orlando Magic still have one weakness that the team is careful to mind and must be cognizant of. It was something that nearly cost the team against the Detroit Pistons on Friday: Turnovers.

The Magic turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter against the Pistons and fell behind by as much as 13 points. They turned it over just seven times the rest of the game, while forcing 24 turnovers for 29 points.

Orlando still ranks 13th in the league with a 14.6 percent turnover rate. But in the last 10 games, the Magic lead the league with a 12.6 percent turnover rate. One of the big reasons for the team's turnaround is that the team is not giving away possessions.

Part of the defensive turnaround has come through turnovers too.

After being second in the league in opponent turnover rate last year, the Magic are ninth forcing a 15.5 percent turnover rate. In the last 10 games, they are forcing a 15.0 percent turnover rate. The team's defensive strength is coming elsewhere at the moment.

1. In Paolo's stead

Paolo Banchero was once again ruled OUT for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls, marking his ninth straight game out with a strained left groin.

The Orlando Magic have certainly held the boat steady without Banchero, going 6-2. The philosophy from the team has been asking players not to try to replace Banchero but to star even more in their roles.

The team has certainly stepped up in many ways as a group.

But the starting forward spot has fallen to Tristan da Silva most of all. In the past eight games, da Silva is averaging 12.3 points per game and shooting 42.1 percent from three on 4.8 attempts per game.

His attempts would likely go up when Banchero returns. But da Silva is stepping up into a bigger role and delivering for the Magic. He is a big reason why Orlando continues to function at a high level without Banchero.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins - DOUBTFUL (Left Scaphoid Frature)

Isaac Okoro - OUT (Left Lumbar Radiculotherapy)

Jalen Smith - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Noa Essenuge - OUT (Left Shoulder Contusion)

Dalen Terry - DOUBTFUL (Left Calf Strain)

Julian Phillips - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Lachland Olbrich - PROBABLE (Left Calf Contusion)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Left Groin Strain)

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Jamal Cain - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Orlando Ayo Dosunmu PG Jalen Suggs Josh Giddey SG Desmond Bane Kevin Huerter SF Franz Wagner Matas Buzelis PF Tristan da Silva Nikola Vucevic C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Our Record: 12-8/10-10 ATS

The Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls are two teams moving in opposite directions right now.

The Magic are completely confident in their identity. They trust their defense a lot more. And for the first time in more than a decade, the offense is trustworthy to carry its weight.

The Bulls blitzed the league early with their fearless pace. But now that pace seems to be working against them. Teams can get stops and attack them in transition, and take on a defense that has a lot of leaks in it right now. Something uncharacteristic for a Billy Donovan-coached team.

The Magic are playing much better at home -- now 7-3 at the Kia Center and 6-1 since that early loss to the Bulls. And they play better at the Kia Center. The happy homecoming after a weekend off should have the Magic rejuvenated and playing some of their best.