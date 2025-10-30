Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 30, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network Southeast - Charlotte (Charlotte); NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network Southeast - Charlotte (Charlotte); NBA League Pass

How to Listen: WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM (Orlando); WFNZ 92.7 FM (Charlotte); Sirius XM Channel 212 (Hornets); NBA Audio League Pass

WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM (Orlando); WFNZ 92.7 FM (Charlotte); Sirius XM Channel 212 (Hornets); NBA Audio League Pass

Season Series: Tonight in Charlotte; Dec. 26 in Orlando; Jan. 22 in Orlando; March 19 in Charlotte

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Charlotte 103.9 Pace 106.4 109.4 Off. Rtg. 120.7 118.3 Def. Rtg. 117.1 51.9 eFG% 58.4 33.7 O.Reb.% 32.5 16.7 TO% 15.1 43.6 FTR 33.2

1. The Turnover problem

The Orlando Magic's biggest problem right now is turnovers. They are turning it over too much themselves -- a 16.7 percent turnover rate is 24th in the league, and their 21.6 points off turnovers allowed per game is 27th in the league. They are not giving their defense a chance to set up with all of these mistakes.

But equally as bad has been the Magic's problem of creating turnovers. This has been as much of a problem for the Magic as their offensive issues. Their defense is not creating their offense.

Last year, the Magic were second in the league, forcing a 16.8 percent turnover rate. They scored 19.0 points off turnovers per game, good for sixth in the league. This year, Orlando is 18th in the league at 14.7 percent. The team scores only 14.6 points off turnovers per game, 29th in the league.

This is a dramatic drop off. And the Magic's fast-paced offense needs turnovers to get out on the run and use their matchup advantages.

Orlando has lost the lifeblood of both its offense and defense. It will be hard to correct things until the Magic start winning the turnover battle on both ends.

2. Point guard woes

Right now, the Orlando Magic's defense is simply getting beaten at the point of attack. Tyrese Maxey torched the Magic for 42 points and eight assists in Monday's loss. Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 10 assists in Wednesday's loss. Even with Jalen Suggs in the lineup, those players got to their spots without any resistance.

Orlando's defense is known for its physicality. But it also dictated terms to teams. It guided guards into tight corners and into traps. The defense overwhelmed opponents with size and intensity. That intensity seems to be gone from the team right now.

They need to find it quickly because they are playing another dynamic scoring point guard who can get to his spots.

LaMelo Ball has had a strong start to the season, averaging 26.3 points per game, 9.5 assists per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 39.5 percent from three on 10.5 attempts per game from deep.

That might be the only saving grace. Ball can settle for threes too much. And that would probably benefit the Magic more compared to the two players they just faced.

Then again, they are likely playing without Jalen Suggs on Thursday. And Desmond Bane has not nearly been the defender the Magic envisioned.

3. Offensive revival?

Everything for the Orlando Magic sprouts from its defense. And there is no winning without the defense locking into place more consistently.

But the Magic are playing, dare I say, better on offense.

It does not matter because of how poor the defense is, but the Magic played their two best offensive games of the season in the last two outings. Despite some slowdowns and ruts that are to be expected with a new offensive system, the team is scoring enough points that even a mediocre defense should be able to cover.

The Orlando Magic posted a 126.5 offensive rating in the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and 114.9 against the Detroit Pistons. They posted 130.0 points per 100 possessions in the first half before struggling in the second half to just 102.0 in Wednesday's loss.

The offense is by no means fixed. It still has a lot of work to do. But the Magic have taken some steps on offense. It just needs a defense to help it shine through.

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - QUESTIONABLE (Left Heel Contusion)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Injury Management)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jamal Cain - OUT (Not With Team)

Colin Castleton - OUT (Not With Team)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Brandon Miller - OUT (Left Shoulder Subluxation)

Grant Williams - OUT (Right Knee Surgery)

Josh Green - OUT (Left Shoulder Surgery)

K.J. Simpson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Antonio Reeves - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Drew Peterson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Charlotte Tyus Jones PG LaMelo Ball Desmond Bane SG Collin Sexton Franz Wagner SF Kon Knueppel Paolo Banchero PF Miles Bridges Wendell Carter C Ryan Kalkbrenner

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 1-4/1-4 ATS

The Charlotte Hornets are a team that should give the Orlando Magic some relief. They have a strong starting lineup and a clear identity, but still a lot of flaws and a lot of youth that the team should be able to exploit.

Kon Knueppel has had a strong start to his rookie year with 16.0 points per game and 53.3 percent shooting from three. But he has to go against Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in this matchup. The Hornets do not have the size to deal with the Magic if they are able to get to the paint and the foul line.

Nor does the Hornets really have the depth of scoring if the Magic are able to put consistent pressure. Orlando needs a get-right game and the Hornets have flaws the team can exploit.

But nothing matters if the Magic cannot defend. Charlotte will attack turnovers and misses and exploit the kind of mistakes Orlando is making right now.

Until the Magic prove they can defend decently, it is going to hard to believe in them at the moment. Even against an inferior opponent.