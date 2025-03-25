Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets (March 25, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Charlotte 96.6 Pace 98.3 108.4 Off. Rtg. 107.3 109.5 Def. Rtg. 115.4 50.6 eFG% 50.4 30.2 O.Reb.% 31.3 14.7 TO% 15.6 27.3 FTR 21.9

3. The offensive surge is a thing now

The Orlando Magic have had one of the worst offenses in the league. They have been the worst 3-point shooting team in the league for most of the season. Every issue the Magic have had has seemingly sprouted from the team's offensive frustrations and issues.

So it has been refreshing and weird to see the Magic's offense carry the load a bit more and for shots to go in. It is what leads to wins like the one the Magic had Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Orlando Magic posted a 131.1 offensive rating in the win Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the team's highest offensive rating since the Feb. 5 win over the Sacramento Kings and only the second time all season the team has posted an offensive rating better than 130 points per 100 possessions.

It was just the third time all season the Magic had consecutive games with an offensive rating better than 120 points per 100 possessions.

Orlando has a 114.4 offensive rating in March, still 21st in the league but six points per 100 possessions better than the team's overall average. That is what has helped account for the team's sudden improvement and awakening.

2. The LaMelo Ball difference

For everything the Charlotte Hornets have struggled with this year, LaMelo Ball remains a dynamic and dangerous player to cover. Ball is averaging 25.2 points per game and 7.3 assists per game. He is unafraid to fire from three, hitting 33.6 percent of his 11.4 attempts per game.

The Hornets are not a functional team right now—having lost five of nine after a nine-game losing streak. But Ball makes them look like one.

When Ball is on the floor, Charlotte has a 112.7 offensive rating, more than five points per 100 possessions better than the team's average. The Hornets have a team-worst 101.3 offensive rating when he is off the floor.

Ball is still a point guard who can organize and create. He pushes the pace a ton and can get the Hornets moving into rotations and movements. Everything defensively must be focused on slowing him down, something the Magic have done relatively well in three meetings so far this season.

1. The turnover problem that wasn't

The Orlando Magic have had a lot of offensive flaws the past several years. The shooting is the most obvious one. But the Magic have also had an up and down relationship with turnovers.

This year, the Magic are 19th in the league with a 14.7 percent turnover rate. That is only a slight improvement over last year's number. Orlando can fall into the trap of kicking the ball around.

The team is trying to increase its pace and get up the floor faster to make quicker decisions. They are trying to get out in transition more. That would usually lead to more turnovers. And the team struggling without a point guard would also suggest turnovers are coming—it remains one of the few knocks on Paolo Banchero's record since the All-Star break.

But Orlando is maturing in this regard. The team is not turning the ball over nearly as much.

The Magic are seventh in the league with a 13.0 percent turnover rate since the All-Star break. They sixth with a 12.6 percent turnover rate in March.

This is all to say, the Magic are valuing possessions a whole lot more and giving themselves more bites at the apple. That is one reason the offense has suddenly found itself surging.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Cole Anthony - DOUBTFUL (Left Big Toe Strain)

Trevelin Queen - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Brandon Miller - OUT (Right Wrist Ligament Repair)

Tre Mann - OUT (Disc Herniation)

Grant Williams - OUT (Right ACL Repair)

Josh Okogie - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hamstring Strain)

Damion Baugh - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Charlotte Cory Joseph PG LaMelo Ball Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Nick Smith Jr. Franz Wagner SF Josh Green Paolo Banchero PF Miles Bridges Wendell Carter C Mark Williams

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

Our Record: 38-34/34-38 ATS

The Orlando Magic have found some rhythm for the first time in a long time.

Yes, the Magic have their first winning streak since the first game after the All-Star break. The Magic are playing .500 basketball in their last 10 games. Those are all baby steps, comparatively. But you have to crawl before you can walk and before you can run.

The Orlando Magic are walking upright right now. And everyone seemed to have the same message after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers: It does not matter without a third win on Tuesday over the struggling Charlotte Hornets.

The Magic have feasted on the worst teams in the league again. They rolled past the Washington Wizards with ease and the New Orleans Pelicans before that. The Magic are playing at a level on both ends right now that can squeeze teams not trying to win or with fatal flaws.

The Magic have a major size advantage over the Hornets too. Their stars do their work against this team.

Franz Wagner is averaging 23.0 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game and 4.7 assists per game in three games against the Hornets. Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in his lone meeting with the Hornets.

If Orlando can get another aggressive game from Anthony Black and a solid rebounding effort from Wendell Carter—and likely Goga Bitadze against Jusuf Nurkic—and the Magic should win for a third straight time.