Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 14, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); YES Network (Brooklyn); Gotham Sports App (Brooklyn); NBA League Pass (National)

How to Listen: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando); 101.9 FM (Brooklyn); 660 AM (Brooklyn); Sirius XM Channel 212 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass (National)

$27-$296+ on StubHub Season Series: Tonight in Orlando (NBA Cup); Jan. 7 in Brooklyn; Feb. 5 in Orlando

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Brooklyn Orlando 98.7 Pace 101.5 111.5 Off. Rtg. 114.8 126.3 Def. Rtg. 113.5 51.4 eFG% 53.6 31.9 O.Reb.% 33.7 16.2 TO% 16.1 30.5 FTR 38.5

3. No Paolo, No Problem?

The Orlando Magic will be without Paolo Banchero for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. He strained his groin during the second quarter of Wednesday's win over the New York Knicks.

By all accounts, it is the best news they could have gotten. The MRI did not show a tear. Banchero's return will depend on how quickly he responds to treatment. The Magic should plan to be without Banchero for a few games.

The good news then is that Orlando went through this ordeal last year with a much more serious injury. Franz Wagner will step into a bigger role now, like he did last year when he averaged 26.1 points per game during the 20 games between Paolo Banchero's oblique injury and his own.

The Magic are going to put the ball in Wagner's hands a lot more. And he has the help from Desmond Bane and a (relatively) healthy Jalen Suggs. This is not the same scenario as last year.

It is also different because the Magic have been good with Banchero on the floor (putting to rest those on/off narratives). Orlando has a +2.7 net rating with Banchero on the floor and a -3.2 net rating when he is off the floor. Banchero has had his most efficient season of his career.

Orlando should be able to survive. But it will be tough without Banchero.

2. The Jalen Suggs impact

Paolo Banchero's absence means everyone has to step up a spot in the pecking order. That would be a complication if the Orlando Magic do not have Jalen Suggs fully available. But Suggs is not only making a huge impact but starting to play a whole lot more.

Suggs, recovering from a knee injury last year, has been playing in 3-4 minute bursts for most of the season so far (in addition to sitting out back-to-backs). Suggs has seen his minutes start to bump up, playing a season-high 28:39 in Monday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers and 26:23 in the win over the New York Knicks.

That is not Suggs' full complement of minutes, but it is inching closer to that level.

Suggs has been hugely impactful this year, averaging 12.3 points per game and shooting 42.1 percent from three. More than that, the Magic are +17.7 points per 100 possessions (120.2/102.6) with Suggs on the floor. That is five points per 100 possessions better than the second-best player (Tristan da Silva).

Suggs' usage will have to change some with Banchero out. But with Desmond Bane in the lineup, he can still work off the ball and be a floor spacer and shooter.

1. In the paint

The biggest question for the Orlando Magic without Paolo Banchero is whether they can still put the same pressure on the rim and get to the foul line.

Orlando is first in the league with a 38.5 percent free throw rate. Banchero accounts for 9.3 of the Magic's 32.6 free throw attempts per game. The Magic will get to the line less.

Banchero also accounts for 9.8 of the Magic's 52.3 points in the paint per game. Franz Wagner actually leads the team with 11.2 points in the paint per game. The Magic as a team are ninth in the league.

Orlando is a team that needs a healthy amount of points in the paint becuase of the team's spotty three-point shooting. The Magic's most successful games start with living in the paint and kicking out.

The Brooklyn Nets are the worst team at defending the paint. They give up a league-worst 59.1 points in the paint per game. Even without Bancher, the Magic should be living in the paint and looking to attack the basket.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Cam Thomas - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Day'Ron Sharpe - PROBABLE (Left Glute Contusion)

Nolan Traore - OUT (G-League Assignment)

Danny Wolf - OUT (G-League Assignment)

Ben Saraf - OUT (G-League Assignment)

Haywood Highsmith - OUT (Right Knee Surgery Injury Recovery)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Left Groin Strain)

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Brooklyn Orlando Egor Demin PG Jalen Suggs Terance Mann SG Desmond Bane Michael Porter Jr. SF Franz Wagner Noah Clowney PF Tristan da Silva Nic Claxton C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

Our Record: 4-8/4-8 ATS

The Orlando Magic should be feeling a lot of confidence right now.

Two huge wins against quality opponents, including a dominant road victory over an Eastern Conference rival playing exceptionally well to start the season, should give the team the confidence to achieve its goals. Things have certainly settled down from some of that early-season panic.

The Magic will need to adjust without Paolo Banchero. That might be the only intrigue in this game. Orlando will have to find its footing.

But otherwise, if the Orlando Magic play with intensity and detail, they should be able to take advantage of the Brooklyn Nets' weaknesses defensively and on the interior. Orlando has been good in that regard.

The Nets have some firepower. But they are extremely young and will make mistakes the Magic must take advantage of. Orlando cannot fall in love with the three and trust that attacking the paint will be the way to kick out to the perimeter.

This is a good game for the Magic to get their feet wet with how they want to play. Only Orlando's mistakes could keep Brooklyn in it.