Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 1, 2024): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction
Season Series: Magic 116, Nets 101 in Orlando on Oct. 25; Magic 123, Nets 100 in Brooklyn on Nov. 29; Tonight in Brooklyn; Dec. 29 in Orlando
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Orlando
97.7
111.1
105.0
52.3
29.3
14.9
27.6
Brooklyn
96.5
114.8
117.6
56.3
25.8
14.9
25.5
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 15-6/8-13 ATS
The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets got a good look at each other Friday night. And the Magic were clearly the better team. After playing an ugly and bogged-down affair through the first quarter and a half. Then the threes started going in and the Magic ran and hid from the Nets.
That is a credit to their defense and ability to lock in and get stops. That is the basis for everything the Magic do. But the story for Orlando is their sudden surge of offense.
Orlando shot 50 percent from three or better for the second time this season going 18 for 35. Ironically, the other time was the Magic shooting 9 for 18 in the win over the Nets back in October.
Maybe it is just the opponent. But Orlando is finally hitting some shots.
The big difference between the two games is with Dennis Schroder is back after missing Friday's game for personal reasons. The Nets operate a lot better with their veteran guard in the lineup. And that should make this a far more competitive game.
3 Things to Watch
3. Turnovers and Transition
The Orlando Magic's defense is good at a bunch of things. One of the big ones is forcing turnovers. The Magic are third in the league forcing a 17.3 percent turnover rate. They are fifth in the league scoring 20.0 points off turnovers per game.
They had 34 points off 20 turnovers against the Nets on Friday. But they had only eight fast-break points.
That is the contradiction of the Magic. They are great at forcing turnovers but they are not efficient at turning them into points. At least, not in the way that people think. The Magic's game is not to get out in transition and use their pace the way people think.
Orlando averages only 13.9 fast-break points per game, 21st in the league. According to tracking data from NBA.com, the Magic score only 1.08 points per possession in transition, 21st in the league.
This is still an area the Magic can improve as they continue to grow their offense.
2. Suggs in the mid-range
Jalen Suggs has seemingly found some offensive spark after an inconsistent run of late. Suggs had 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting in the win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. He had 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting in Friday's win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The big difference is Suggs' mid-range shooting. His ability to hit the short turnarounds and flip shots around the basket.
Suggs' shooting has been inconsistent, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor this season (the worst mark since his rookie year). He is shooting 15 for 36 (41.7 percent) on shots in the paint outside the restricted area. He made three of four in the win over the Bulls but missed both shots he took Friday.
This in-between shot is a big one for Suggs. He is great at getting into the lane and playing with some pace and control. Making these shots could be a key to Suggs unlocking a more consistent offense.
1. Slow starts
The Orlando Magic are still working with a new starting lineup. For now, the Magic seem content to start Wendell Carter alongside Goga Bitadze. That has worked for now. The Magic are greatly outscoring opponents with that lineup—the lineup has outscored opponents by 28 total points so far this season.
But the Magic have an overall problem in the first quarter. The Magic have a -2.5 net rating in the first quarter (17th in the league). The Magic have an un-Magic-like 115.3 defensive rating. It usually takes some time to settle in.
Even the new starting lineup has a 46-35 advantage in first quarters. That is at least a sign the Magic are improving in the first quarter.
Indeed in the last 12 games (where the Magic have won 11), they have a +11.8 net rating with a 107.6 defensive rating. Getting off to better starts have helped the Magic compete more favorably and set them up for big wins once their defense settles in.
Orlando got off to a great start in Friday's win. Another good start will put the Magic in good position to win again.