Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (Nov. 7, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); NBC Sports Boston (Boston); NBA League Pass

How to Listen: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando); 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston); Sirius XM Channel 212 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass

Tickets: $39-$456+ on StubHub

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Boston Orlando 96.9 Pace 102.9 117.0 Off. Rtg. 112.9 112.7 Def. Rtg. 114.3 52.6 eFG% 53.6 32.4 O.Reb.% 33.4 11.2 TO% 16.5 19.6 FTR 38.3

3. Turnovers in focus

The Orlando Magic have a lot of issues to resolve right now.

None may be bigger than their issues with their turnovers. This is an easy way to sabotage their defense, and it takes away a chance to score. Orlando must improve at protecting the ball just as the team must improve at forcing turnovers itself.

The Magic are 24th in the league with a 16.5 percent turnover rate. They are giving up 20.3 points off turnovers per game, 23rd in the league. Orlando's biggest issue remains the possessions they give away. The Magic are typically fine when they can set their defense up.

It goes the other way too. The Magic have struggled to force turnovers as well.

Last year, the team was second in the league in opponent turnover rate at 16.8 percent. This year, the Magic are seventh at 16.3 percent.

The Boston Celtics are not turning the ball over a ton this season. They lead the league with an 11.2 percent turnover rate. They protect the ball and make sure they get their shots up.

If Orlando is going to win, it must protect the ball because possessions will be at a premium.

2. Battle in the paint

The Boston Celtics have a host of problems of their own to solve. The Celtics still have a lot of offensive firepower and strong defensive principles, but they are inconsistent. They have struggled to be the best version of themselves all the time.

The biggest area they have struggled is in the paint.

Boston is last in the league with 41.3 points in the paint per game. The team is also last in the league in free-throw rate. This Celtics team is still a heavy 3-point shooting team -- a league-leading 47.0 3-point attempts per game. But they lack the balance that made them so dangerous.

On top of this, Boston is 29th in the league with a 35.9 percent offensive rebound rate. The Celtics give up the second-most second-chance points in the league at 18.8 points per game.

Orlando is second in the league with 19.6 second-chance points per game and ninth in the league with a 33.4 percent offensive rebound rate.

The Celtics are still second in the league giving up 40.0 points in the paint per game. The Magic essentially live in the paint, whether it is at the foul line or scoring in the paint, where they are seventh with 54.8 points in the paint per game.

Winning the paint and pressing this advantage will be vital for the team's success. It is part of who this team is.

1. The 3-point threat

As hinted at, the Boston Celtics rely heavily on the three-pointer yet again. That part of them has not changed one bit. The Celtics lead the league with 47.0 3-point attempts per game.

The difference this year is they do not hit them. Boston is making only 31.9 percent of their threes. Derrick White is shooting just 27.2 percent from three and Payton Pritchard is shooting 22.4 percent from deep.

Orlando knows how dangerous those players can be from deep. The Celtics may still have a 3-point advantage.

The Magic have not been as good from three as they hoped -- Desmond Bane is off to a slow start. Orlando is improved, shooting 33.3 percent from three. The team is just not getting the attempts, falling to 31.1 attempts per game.

The paint is where this game will be won. But the Celtics are always dangerous to get hot from three. And that changes everything.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum - OUT (Right Achilles Repair)

Xavier Tillman - OUT (Personal Reasons)

Amari Williams - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Max Shulga - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Projected Lineups

Boston Orlando Payton Pritchard PG Jalen Suggs Derrick White SG Desmond Bane Jaylen Brown SF Franz Wagner Josh Minott PF Paolo Banchero Neemias Queta C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 2-6/2-6 ATS

The Orlando Magic remain an enigma.

At times, they show the potential of being the dynamic, devastating force that can take on the entire league and succeed. The team everyone imagines is in there. It just has not come out enough.

The Magic continue to say the right things. They understand that their defense needs to lead the way. But consistently, they have let their poor offense and shooting dictate their defensive effort and attention to detail. That is the first thing that has to change to right the ship.

Where Orlando has struggled this year is facing teams that can give them some resistance. That is when their frustration seems to beat them.

The Boston Celtics are a team that will give the Orlando Magic that resistance. They are not an easy team to crack. The question is whether they can take advantage of it. The threat from the Celtics is still ever-present. The Magic cannot sleepwalk through this game, nor should it be as easy as the wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

The Magic have responded to their poor performances before. This one will be tougher.

If Orlando is going to get off the mat, this is the game the team must win.