Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (April 27, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Boston Playoffs Orlando 88.7 Pace 88.7 114.2 Off. Rtg. 106.0 106.0 Def. Rtg. 114.2 52.8 eFG% 48.6 35.0 O.Reb.% 32.9 16.1 TO% 13.6 30.9 FTR 24.8

3. Turnovers disrupt everything

The margins in this series between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics have been very narrow.

The two teams are so disciplined on defense and so stringent in a low-possession game, it makes every possession feel big. There are so few opportunities to score. Giving them away or gaining extra shots is critical.

Obviously the Celtics, with a more efficient offense and more reliable three-point shooting, have a wider margin for error. The Magic cannot afford to turn the ball over.

But they also need to force turnovers and use that to feed transition. That is something the team did exceptionally well in Game 3, forcing 21 turnovers (13 from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined) for 26 points. They had 18 fast-break points.

Winning that battle is crucial. Orlando was second in the league forcing a 16.8 percent turnover rate and scoring 19.0 points off turnovers per game (sixth in the league). In the playoffs, the Magic have forced a 16.1 percent turnover rate, slightly down from the regular season. But they have only 16.3 points off turnovers per game.

Game 3 heavily tilted those stats in the Magic's favor, of course. And creating turnovers and using that to feed the offense is essential in this series.

2. Franz vs. Porzingis

In the closing moments of Game 3, the Orlando Magic went matchup hunting with their leading scorer in Franz Wagner.

Franz Wagner set up pick and rolls with Wendell Carter to draw Kristaps Porzingis on him time and time again. Wagner attacked that matchup with zeal, spinning past him for the tie-breaking layup with a little less than two minutes to go and then attacking the other side of the rim with a layup to give the Magic a four-point lead.

Wagner has been hunting Porzingis a lot in this series. In the playoffs, Wagner is shooting 12 for 19 against Porzingis in this series and has scored 27 points (9.0 points per game) against him according to NBA.com's matchup data. He has added five assists, too.

The Magic have found something that works there. And with both teams switching so freely, it has led to a lot of matchup hunting from both teams that further gums up the offense and keeps the ball from moving.

Wagner is taking advantage of this matchup when he finds it.

1. Missing Jrue Holiday

The Boston Celtics got Jayson Tatum back from his wrist injury suffered in Game 1 after he missed Game 2. He performed like a star with 36 points on 10-for-22 shooting.

But they lost another player with Jrue Holiday missing the game with a hamstring injury. That absence proved far more consequential than the Celtics probably believed—despite Paolo Banchero claiming there was no difference. . . there definitely was.

Holiday is not a dominant scorer—his three 3-pointers in the third quarter of Game 1 were consequential. But his impact is his defense. He hounds ball-handlers bringing up the ball. He is a tough defender despite his size and is the go-to player to defend anyone.

In fact, Banchero is shooting just 2 for 10 against Holiday in the series. That does not account for Holiday creating turnovers in the back court or forcing deflections when the Magic try to initiate the offense. Part of the Magic's issues with pace is that Holiday forced them to slow down.

It is no surprise that Holiday's absence was a big factor in Game 3. He has already been ruled OUT for Game 4.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown - QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Posterior Impingement)

Jrue Holiday - OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Projected Lineups

Boston Orlando Derrick White PG Cory Joseph Jaylen Brown SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jayson Tatum SF Franz Wagner Al Horford PF Paolo Banchero Kristaps Porzingis C Wendell Carter

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 49-37/44-42 ATS

The Orlando Magic feel the door is open to compete and have a chance to get back into this series. The rallying cry has been that the Boston Celtics took care of their business at TD Garden. But the series had not started because the Magic had earned their chance to serve court at home.

Orlando, now winners of four straight home playoff games, has a lot of confidence in the energy they can get from the Kia Center crowd. It has become a real playoff home-court advantage. The Magic have a lot of confidence in their ability to win this game.

The Celtics are a seasoned team. They took a heavy punch from the Magic. And they still have a wide margin for error. They can make threes in bunches and droves. They did not in Game 3–shooting only 9 for 27 from three. Even with that, they lost by two.

Orlando still has its work cut out for it and it needs another big game. The Magic's best chance is to win at home. This is another last stand. And the Magic and Celtics should be prepared for a battle.