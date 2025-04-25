Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (April 25, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Boston Playoffs Orlando 87.8 Pace 87.8 120.5 Off. Rtg. 106.3 106.3 Def. Rtg. 120.5 53.7 eFG% 50.0 36.2 O.Reb.% 29.2 12.5 TO% 12.6 31.5 FTR 21.5

3. Play with pace

Throughout the practices and availabilities between Games 1 and 2, the Orlando Magic proclaimed they were focused on pace. They wanted to get more energy in the ball and move into their possession quicker.

That has been the rallying cry and the focus for the team for much of the last two months since the All-Star break as the Magic try to breathe some life into their offense.

It has been a work in progress.

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics' series is still being played at an incredibly low possession count. Both teams are good defensively and will stretch possessions. Every point is at a premium.

But one of the reasons the Magic's offense showed marked improvement in Game 2 was that they had better focus getting up the court quickly and initiating actions quicker. There were far fewer possessions where the Magic played too slowly or failed to initiate actions quickly.

The only thing that seemed to go really wrong offensively in Game 2 was the missed 3-pointers. Making a few shots would have changed the game's complexion.

Playing quicker will not fix things alone or assure the Magic defend at the level they need to win and compete. But it is a start. It gives them a chance.

2. Changes without Tatum

Jayson Tatum is DOUBTFUL once again with the bone bruise in his right wrist. It is appearing unlikely he will play in Game 3, leaving the door open for the Orlando Magic to sneak through again and try to steal a win in the series with a depleted Boston Celtics team.

They will have to do better defensively to do that after giving up a 122.5 offensive rating in Game 2. The Celtics played markedly differently with Tatum out of the lineup. And it was played to devastating effect on the Magic's schemes to limit 3-point attempts.

It all started with Jaylen Brown, who was much more aggressive and confident getting to his spots. He had 36 points on 12-for-19 shooting and made five of his seven 3-pointers. The Magic struggled to disrupt him and keep him from feeling comfortable.

That was not the big difference, though.

The Celtics fed the ball to Kristaps Porzingis a lot more in the post. With the Magic switching 1 through 5 to combat the Celtics' spacing and 3-point shooting, he feasted in the post, often matching up with smaller players like Cory Joseph and drawing fouls as the Magic debated crashing down on him or sticking to shooters.

In this instance, the switching put the Magic in a very compromised position. Porzingis had 20 points on 5-for-14 shooting, but got to the line for 14 free throws, making 10.

Orlando will need to adjust its defensive scheme to account for these Porzingis post-ups. Despite it all, the Celtics took 37 3-point attempts, accounting for 46.3 percent of their field goal attempts. That is still a volume Boston is looking for even though the team shot only 32.4 percent on those attempts.

1. The fouling issue

It was hard then for the Orlando Magic to find a rhythm and get their defense set. Very early on, they were caught reaching and being a bit too physical and found several players in foul trouble.

Whether the calls were tighter than they should have been or not, Orlando failed to adjust to how the game was being called. In many ways, they let that frustrate them.

The Magic are not afraid to foul. They were last in the league in free throw rate allowed. This is a team that will dance across that line until they find the right space.

The bigger issue for the Magic is they have yet to figure out how to get to the foul line themselves. That was one of the central battles for this series. The Celtics led the league in free throw rate allowed and the Magic were second at free throw rate.

Despite some early frustration with how Wednesday's game was called, the Magic ended up with 24 free throws and had several big fouls that helped them push for the lead.

But ultimately, Orlando was 15 for 24 from the line (Paolo Banchero was 6 for 11) in a nine-point game. That was another detail the Magic missed in Game 2.

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum - DOUBTFUL (Right Distal Radius Bone Bruise)

Jrue Holiday - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hamstring Strain)

Projected Lineups

Boston Orlando Jrue Holiday PG Cory Joseph Derrick White SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jaylen Brown SF Franz Wagner Al Horford PF Paolo Banchero Kristaps Porzingis C Wendell Carter

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 48-37/43-42 ATS

If the Orlando Magic are going to win a game in this series, it will be this homecoming game for Game 3.

That is typically how these series go, after all. The home team holds serve against the lower-seeded team at home. The lower-seeded team comes home, feeds off the energy and intensity brought by the home crowd and rides that wave to a victory.

That is what the Memphis Grizzlies thought they were getting until Ja Morant's injury. That Game 3 on Thursday is both an example of what could happen and a warning when going up against a championship-level team.

Orlando is not down after falling behind 2-0 in its series. The Magic came back from a 2-0 deficit after two similarly frustrating and lifeless offensive efforts in the first two games of last year's playoffs. Orlando is hoping to ride the wave in the team's return home.

That is why a fast start will be essential to this game. Unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics have a national fan base. There will be pockets of green throughout the blue or white (or gray) t-shirts emblazoned with the Orlando Magic's logo.

The Magic need a fast start to keep their crowd engaged and quiet any opposing fans.

This is a team that needs a momentum and emotional lift. Coming home should be just what the doctor ordered.