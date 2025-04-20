Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics (April 20, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando 2025 Season Boston 96.5 Pace 96.6 108.9 Off. Rtg. 119.5 109.1 Def. Rtg. 110.1 51.0 eFG% 56.1 30.2 O.Reb.% 29.1 14.7 TO% 12.2 26.9 FTR 21.2

3. The 3-Point Battle

There is no getting around the biggest question in this series.

The dichotomy between these two teams from the 3-point line is the defining story of the series. It is a simple math problem of how the Orlando Magic keep up with the Boston Celtics and their penchant for hitting threes.

The Celtics led the league with 48.2 3-point attempts per game and 17.8 3-pointers per game. The Magic were last in the league with just 11.2 makes per game and 31.8 percent shooting from deep. Even their little surge toward the end of the season—13.1 makes per game and 36.6 percent shooting in the last 15 games of the regular season—does not make much of a dent compared to the Celtics' shooting prowess.

Orlando has one thing working in its favor from deep though. The Magic give up the fewest 3-point attempts per game at 31.4 per game.

The Magic have the versatility and switching scheme to chase the Celtics off the 3-point line and sell out on stopping threes. Cutting off that tool is essential for the Magic's hopes of staying competitive in this series.

If the Celtics starting shooting away from three, the Magic could quickly lose contact.

2. Who controls the tempo?

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics play the slowest pace in the league in terms of possessions per 48 minutes. These are two teams comfortable playing at low possession counts. Considering they are two of the top defensive teams in the league, it is very likely that the scores will be very low.

Both teams will be looking to find points and easy points when they can.

Neither team was partiuclarly strong in hunting for fast-break points. The Magic ranked 25th in the league with 13.8 fast-break points per game. The Celtics ranked 29th with 11.9 per game. Orlando scored only 1.11 points per possession in transition according to NBA.com's tracking data and Boston scored only 1.13 points per possession.

This is not about the Magic suddenly becoming a fast-breaking team. After this 82-game odyssey, they will not go against their type.

But Orlando has to find easy points when it can get them. And the two teams will be vying for control over the game's tempo.. That is how either one can break their strong half-court defense.

The Magic have tried to make it a point to play faster. And so tempo is even more important for Orlando going up against this tough Boston defense. The Magic must play at the tempo they are comfortable with and steal easy points when they can find them.

1. Franz Wagner's redemption?

There is a certain level of confidence that the Orlando Magic will get big performances from their two star players. They have carried the team so effectively this season. Paolo Bachero feels like a proven big-game performer.

Franz Wagner should be that way too. He was critical in Games 4 and 6 of last year's series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He can perform on big stages.

But the failures still sting. His go-ahead layup was blocked in Game 5, giving control over the series to the Cavs. And then there was the 1-for-15 showing in Game 7, the biggest NBA stage he had been on to that point of his career.

Wagner does not need redemption. He proved himself throughout this season. But Wagner must step up again. He must perform on this stage to avoid bigger questions.

The Celtics have been a frustrating opponent for him too. Wagner averages only 14.5 points per game in 11 career games against Boston, the fewest against any opponent. This is a major test for Wagner and a stage he must rise to.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

No Injuries Reported

Projected Lineups

Orlando Boston Cory Joseph PG Jrue Holiday Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Derrick White Franz Wagner SF Jaylen Brown Paolo Banchero PF Jayson Tatum Wendell Carter C Kirstaps Porzingis

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Prediction

Our Record: 46-37/42-41 ATS

The Orlando Magic are climbing uphill in this series. There is no denying that, and no denying the Magic have to play well to remain competitive in this series. They have to be attentive on defense and strong on offense. They have to make shots.

That has simply been unreliable this season, even if the Magic have been better at it recently.

Even if Orlando does everything perfectly, Boston is still good enough to find pockets to break through. Jayson Tatum can score at all three levels, as can Jaylen Brown. And even at their best, the Magic's hopes are pinned on their stars outplaying the Celtics' stars.

That is a tough order in an emotionally charged Game 1. The Magic must avoid the offensive lulls that have followed them throughout the season. It will inevitably happen and put the Magic in the hole. How long it lasts and how quickly they respond will determine how competitive these games are.

Orlando should serve some notice that Boston will not have it easy. But the Celtics are the ones in control over this series from the start.