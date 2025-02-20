Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks (Feb. 20, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Atlanta 96.6 Pace 104.2 107.2 Off. Rtg. 111.2 108.7 Def. Rtg. 113.5 50.4 eFG% 53.4 30.4 O.Reb.% 29.6 15.2 TO% 15.3 26.8 FTR 26.3

3. Close game execution

The Orlando Magic did many things well in their 112-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks last week. Most of all, of course, was the scoring burst from Paoo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero scored 20 of his 31 points in the third quarter and Wagner had 37 points.

The game came down to shot-making in the end. And while Orlando successfully bottled up Trae Young until the end of the game, he made two key shots and an assist to lead the Hawks to the win. The Magic missed key shots down the stretch including a wide-open three from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

This was a game that was about late-game execution and the ability to make plays down the stretch. That was a focus as the team came back together to practice the last two days.

Orlando this year is 13-10 in clutch situations this year. But the team has a +12.0 net rating with a 91.9 defensive rating. The Magic are tough to crack when they play from ahead especially.

The Hawks meanwhile are 17-13 in clutch situations, the second-most clutch wins in the league this year. The Hawks have a +7.5 net rating in clutch situations.

These are two teams confident in their ability to close games. And it is safe to assume this game could again go down to the wire.

2. Defending Trae

The impressive thing of the Orlando Magic's loss to the Atlanta Hawks was how much they bottled up Trae Young.

Young shot 6 for 17 and 1 for 8 from three to get 19 points. He still had eight assists but had nine turnovers. The Magic were disciplined in their switching onto Young and did a good job preventing him from getting space to pull up and shoot. They put him in tight spaces and forced him into mistakes.

The Magic will need to do that again. Young is still the engine that makes things go for the Hawks. And even though they found scoring elsewhere, it was still Young who closed the game.

Young had scored more than 20 points in his previous five games and has scored more than 30 points in five of his last seven games. The Magic's defense on him last week was one of the best he has seen in some time.

1. Best basketball comes now

Coach Jamahl Mosley has already spoken publicly about the team's aim to play its best basketball in March and April. That has been a driving focus for the team. Even through all the difficulties the team had in January and February, they believed they were working toward peaking at the right time of the season.

That is what Jamahl Mosley's teams have always done. They have always outperformed their overall win percentage after the All-Star Break in all three of his previous seasons with the team, including last year's 17-10 kick to make the playoffs.

The Magic need to find that focus now and play their best basketball. There are some hints the team is coming out of the malaise. They went 2-1 on the homestand after the West Coast trip and have won three of their last five games. They have been more competitive recently.

But those are preciously small victories. Not the kind of talk that was expected of a team eager to compete for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando is now scrambling to find itself in the last third of the season. If the Magic want to accomplish their goals, there is no time like the present.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Quad Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young - PROBABLE (Right Achilles Tendinitis)

Jalen Johnson - OUT (Left Shoulder Surgery)

Larry Nance Jr. - OUT (Right Medial Femoral Condyle Fracture)

Vit Krejci - OUT (Lumbar Fracture)

Kobe Bufkin - OUT (Right Shoulder Surgery)

Daeqwon Plowden - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Atlanta Cole Anthony PG Trae Young Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Dyson Daniels Franz Wagner SF Zaccharie Risacher Paolo Banchero PF Mouhamed Gueye Goga Bitadze C Onyeka Okongwu

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Our Record: 31-25/27-29 ATS

The Orlando Magic are eager to get back to work and try to make something of their season. They are seeking consistency and, yes, their first win streak since late December. The whole team feels like one win could break the dam a bit and restore some confidence. That is really what they are after.

The Atlanta Hawks are a team that can exploit defensive weaknesses. They play at a breakneck pace and love getting teams into track meets. But they are not efficient at it. Against quality defenses, they struggle. The Hawks are the true definition of a .500 team. Even going 12-12 in their games at State Farm Arena.

Orlando will need another stellar defensive effort like the team had in the matchup last week. That game only became close because the Magic had a poor third quarter that gave away a sizable lead. And even then, it came down to shotmaking in the end.

Maybe you can trust Trae Young more than the Paolo Banchero/Franz Wagner/Magic offense combination. That might be a fair bet. But close games remain a coin toss. And the coin is going to fall on the Magic's side at some point.

Orlando is the kind of team that gives Atlanta problems because it can slow the pace down and defend at a high level. That is what the Magic need to get back to and win coming out of the break.