Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks (Feb. 10, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando), FanDuel Sports Network Southeast - Atlanta (Atlanta), NBA League Pass

How to Listen: WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM (Orlando), 92.9 The Game (Atlanta), NBA Audio League Pass, SiriusXM Channel 212 (Magic)

Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Feb. 20 in Atlanta; April 8 in Orlando; April 13 in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Atlanta Orlando 104.2 Pace 96.6 110.9 Off. Rtg. 107.2 113.3 Def. Rtg. 109.0 53.3 eFG% 50.3 29.5 O.Reb.% 30.5 15.3 TO% 15.2 26.0 FTR 26.8

3. Getting right at home

The Orlando Magic have been waiting for a while to get back in front of the Kia Center crowd. An extended period at home—against opponents with records below .500–would seeming be what the doctor ordered to get the season back on track.

The pressure is indeed on with the Magic needing three straight wins to get back to .500. Getting the win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday was a big one. As Paolo Banchero said after the game, he was not sure what would have happened if they did not get the win and maintained their feeling of invincibility on their home floor.

That was preserved. The Magic are significantly better at home, where they are 16-9 this season. Orlando has a 109.0 offensive rating at home, nearly 2.0 points per 100 possessions better than their overall average. It is not good. But the Magic at least make some shots at home—33.3 percent from three in Saturday's win.

Orlando is a different team at home. And if the Magic are going to build a winning streak, it is going to happen during this stretch when the team is home.

2. Trae, the All-Star

Monday morning, the league made it official, naming Trae Young as the injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo in this week's All-Star Game. Franz Wagner had at least a decent argument to make the game, especially with how he has played since his return (nine games now averaging 26.8 points per game).

But Trae Young is certainly a worthy All-Star and he continues to be an engine for the Atlanta Hawks in everything he does. The key this year is how Young has slowed his offense down to try to help his teammates stay involved.

Young is averaging 23.5 points per game, the lowest since his rookie year. But he is posting a league-leading 11.4 assists per game. Young is shooting a career-worst 40.9 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from three on 8.7 attempts per game.

The Hawks have taken on a defensive identity now and depend on Young to close games. All eyes will still be on him defensivel. And how the Magic handle him is going to be key to the game.

1. Foul Defense

The biggest weakness for the Orlando Magic's defense remains their fouling. They are a physical team and accept some amount of fouling as part of their defense. They want everyone to feel them and wear teams down by the fourth quarter.

That tips the wrong direction when the team cannot keep up with the fouling. Orlando is second in the league with a 26.8 free throw rate and 29th in the league giving up a 29.4 percent free throw rate. This is as much a reason for the Magic's struggles on defense as anything else.

Orlando is still third overall in defensive rating at 109.0 points per 100 possessions. Since Dec. 24, the Magic are eight at 112.7 points per 100 possessions and give up a 30.9 percent free throw rate.

The Atlanta Hawks get to the line a lot. They are seventh in the league with a 26.0 percent free throw rate and Trae Young can be a free-throw merchant, averaging 7.0 free throw attempts per game.

This will remain a key for the Magic's defense this game.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young - PROBABLE (Right Achilles Tendinitis)

Jalen Johnson - OUT (Left Shoulder Surgery)

Kobe Bufkin - OUT (Right Shoulder Injury)

Mohamed Gueye - AVAILABLE (G-League On Assignment)

Daeqwon Plowden - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (Left Quad Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Atlanta Orlando Trae Young PG Cole Anthony Dyson Daniels SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Zaccharie Risacher SF Franz Wagner Georges Niang PF Paolo Banchero Clint Capela C Goga Bitadze

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 30-24/26-28 ATS

The Atlanta Hawks have seemingly woken up after their eight-game losing streak, winning three of their last four games. In the process, this sometimes-struggling offense has found its spark.

It is not just Trae Young. Zaccharie Risacher has had some strong games too. And then the Hawks went out and grabbed Terrance Mann and Caris LeVert at the trade deadline.

The Hawks are still piecing things together. But they have found some spark. And Young is still enough to create offense on his own and increase the team's pace and ability to get out in transition. They seem to be out of the desert of their difficulties.

The Orlando Magic are hoping they are out of theirs having won two of the past three games and starting to show some signs of life offensively. The Magic have not quite settled back in defensively.

But a collective breath and sigh of relief after Saturday's win could get the team playing freer. And this is one both teams must have. The winner takes a half-game lead over the other for the 8-seed. With the Magic having played one more game, they need this one badly to start to set the ship straight.