Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks (April 15, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Atlanta Orlando 103.4 Pace 96.5 113.7 Off. Rtg. 108.9 114.8 Def. Rtg. 109.1 54.6 eFG% 51.0 30.0 O.Reb.% 30.2 14.9 TO% 14.7 25.2 FTR 26.9

3. Control the pace

The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks are seemingly mirrors of each other.

The Hawks are a stronger offensive team with Trae Young as an engine who can get himself going and get others involved. They look to push the pace and spread out for threes. They have athletes who can fill the lane and take advantage of the warped defense from Young's gravity.

The Magic are a strong defensive team, finishing second in the league. They grind games to a halt and force teams to find a way through their arms, length and physicality. The Magic struggle to find control and get into their offense quickly. But they have battering rams in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to get to the basket.

These teams are total opposites. They want to attack in completely different ways. The team that is able to control that tempo and attack the way they want is the one that will control this game.

That is what happened in the Magic's win over the Hawks last week. Atlanta averages 17.2 fast-break points per game but scored only five second-chance points in that critical loss. The Magic held the game to only 97 possession, only a tick above the Magic's average for the season.

Orlando certainly wants to increase the pace and play faster. But the Magic do not mind keeping the possession counts low and making the game feel like it is moving at a crawl.

Both teams will try to impose their tempo on the game.

2. The stars shine

In the postseason, everyone expects the stars to shine. Even with defenses loaded up to stop them, stars shine under this pressure. And the Magic have the players and talent to step up under this pressure. That is what they hope at least.

Paolo Banchero was truly a star last year in the playoffs, averaging 27.0 points per game on 45.6/40.0/75.5 shooting splits. He seemed to prefer the slower pace that comes with the postseason. He used that strong showing to grow this year as he averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game. If not for his injury, he could have had an All-NBA season.

Banchero seeks out the pressure that comes from games like this.

Franz Wagner had the notable frustration from Game 7. But Wagner was still solid in the playoffs averaging 18.9 points per game and shooting 40.8 percent from the floor. Wagner has the most to prove in the Playoffs this season. And it starts with showing up for this do-or-die game in the Play-In.

Trae Young will also show up. In the playoffs, he averages 26.4 points per game. He averaged 29.2 points per game and 10.2 assists per game in the six-game series with the Boston Celtics two years ago.

A lot will funnel through these key players. And them playing like stars is a given to the team's success.

1. Battle for the glass

The Orlando Magic won the game last week against the Atlanta Hawks. But coach Jamahl Mosley, even after the game, was unhappy with how the Magic gave away opportunities throughout the game. They did not win the possession battle. And this has been a weakness for the team.

The Magic gave up 14 offensive rebounds and 31 second-chance points to the Hawks last week. orlando survived that, getting 20 second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds. Still, consdiering how thin the margin for error can be with the Magic's offense, giving up offensive rebounds is a big deal.

Orlando finished the regular season sixth in defensive rebound rate at 72.0 percent. But the team was 20th at 70.5 percent in the last 15 games of the regular season. That was a huge weakness for the team.

The Magic will turn the ball over some, although that part has improved generally as the season has gone on—14.1 percent turnover rate in the last 15 games. But giving up offensive rebounds is a big deal. And this could be a factor that changes the game.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young - PROBABLE (Right Achilles Tendinitis)

Jalen Johnson - OUT (Left Shoulder Surgery)

Clint Capela - OUT (Left Fourth Metacarpal Ligament Sprain)

Larry Nance Jr. - OUT (Right Medial Femoral Condyle Fracture)

Kobe Bufkin - OUT (Right Shoulder Surgery)

Keaton Wallace - OUT (Ineligible To Play)

Daeqwon Plowden - OUT (Ineligible To Play)

Jacob Topping - OUT (Ineligible To Play)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Trevelin Queen - OUT (Ineligible To Play)

Mac McClung - OUT (Ineligible To Play)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (Ineligible To Play)

Projected Lineups

Atlanta Orlando Trae Young PG Cory Joseph Dyson Daniels SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Zaccharie Risacher SF Franz Wagner Mouhamed Gueye PF Paolo Banchero Onyeka Okongwu C Wendell Carter

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 45-37/41-41 ATS

A (quasi) single-elimination game means anything can happen. It is subject to the randomness of small sample sizes. It is hard to know what trends will last and what will feel permanent. Or what will hit in this game?

Atlanta Hawks fans were frustrated that the Orlando Magic, the worst 3-point shooting team in the league this season, shot 14 for 34 from three in last week's game. The Hawks cannot afford to break even on threes with the Magic. That must be an area they win.

The Magic were frustrated with their rebounding, of course, as well as their missed free throws. But they powered their way to the foul line nonetheless. The ability to get to the foul line is something this team is good at.

Orlando largely controlled the pace and corralled Trae Young too. Trae Young struggled with Franz Wagner enveloping him on defense, he scored only two points and went 1 for 7 with Wagner as his primary defender. Young got loose in the second quarter but then quickly went back under wraps. Orlando's discipline on Young is essential in this game.

Then again, the Magic got away with Zaccharie Risacher in foul trouble. They took advantage of the Hawks' penchant for going small with Wendell Carter tallying six steals, three blocks and five offensive rebounds.

Paolo Banchero figured out how to attack Onyeka Okongwu, going 7 for 10 with him as the primary defender. Banchero added 10 rebounds too, helping out on the glass with Carter helping defend Young. Orlando won that matchup.

And there is little reason to think the Magic cannot match that. The 3-point shooting variance is the biggest question. But Orlando is capable of controlling the pace.

In big postseason games like this, defense wins the day. And Orlando's confidence right now should be sky high to advance to the playoffs.