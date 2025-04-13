Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks (April 13, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Atlanta 96.5 Pace 103.5 109.0 Off. Rtg. 113.7 109.0 Def. Rtg. 114.9 51.0 eFG% 54.5 30.2 O.Reb.% 30.1 14.7 TO% 14.9 27.0 FTR 25.4

3. Who's got the depth?

The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks have been on a collision course for several weeks, if not for months now. They at least have a date and a location for that collision—the time comes after the Western Conference games are completed on Sunday afternoon.

With everything locked in for Tuesday's 7/8 Play-In game, the Magic and Hawks will likely hand things over to their reserve players to close the season. With nothing to play for and a matchup against each other on the horizon, it is time to keep stars healthy and hold the cards close to the vest.

So that brings us to what could be one of the decisive factors in Tuesday's win-and-in game. Who is going to have the depth? That depth will be on full display in this game.

Orlando's bench has struggled since Moe Wagner's injury, ranking 22nd in the league with 32.8 points per game. It sapped the Magic of one of their superpowers. In the last 15 games, they are averaging 33.0 points per game off the bench. Orlando leans heavily on its stars.

The Hawks get a lot of points off the bench, scoring 43.1 points per game off the bench in their last 15 games. They are second in the league in bench scoring for the year with 43.5 points per game. That will be a big test for the Magic on Tuesday. It will be a big test here.

2. Zaccharie Risacher, Rookie of the Year?

The Orlando Magic did not get a healthy dose of Zaccharie Risacher in Tuesday's win. They got him into early foul trouble, and Quinn Snyder opted to go conservative with the rookie and take him out of the game. He played only 15:59 in the game.

That was not a good representative of Risacher's play of late. Play that should have him in the Rookie of the Year conversation that San Antonio Spurs' guard Stephon Castle seems likely to win.

Risacher followed up the frustration against the Orlando Magic with 38 points and six 3-pointers against the Brooklyn Nets. That is the Nets, though.

Risacher is averaging 14.9 points per game and shooting 40.4 percent from three since the All-Star break. He has not been the typical first overall pick oozing with star potential. But his size, defensive potential and shooting growth have led to a successful rookie year.

1. The quest continues

In the third quarter of Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Caleb Houstan came around a screen and the lane opened up for him. Houstan does not get the ball very much in the paint. He is low on paint touches and 156 of his 180 field goal attempts are threes. But this was his chance.

Houstan turned the corner and . . . layed it in.

Houstan explained he felt the defender was closer than he actually was. He felt laying it up was the best chance to get the two points—that is what mattered most, the typically quiet Houstan argued after the game.

The Magic's bench and Cole Anthony, sitting next to him in the locker room after the game, were not having any of it. They are on #TeamCalebDunk, too.

Everyone on the team knows what is at stake. Houstan has yet to dunk in an NBA game in 2,380 career minutes. The opportunities for him to do so are exceedingly rare and this was a missed opportunity.

All Houstan could say in the locker room in his defense that his biggest disappointment was letting down his big brother (Anthony).

The quest for his first dunk continues.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Soreness)

Franz Wagner - QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Soreness)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Strain)

Wendell Carter - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hip Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Cory Joseph - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Soreness)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young - QUESTIONABLE (Right Achilles Tendinitis Injury Management)

Jalen Johnson - OUT (Left Shoulder Surgery)

Dyson Daniels - QUESTIONABLE (Rest)

Onyeka Okongwu - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Injury Management)

Caris LeVert - QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Injury Management)

Georges Niang - QUESTIONABLE (Rest)

Clint Capela - OUT (Left Fourth Metacarpal Ligament Sprain)

Larry Nance Jr. - OUT (Right Medial Femoral Condyle Fracture)

Kobe Bufkin - OUT (Right Shoulder Surgery)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Atlanta Cole Anthony PG Vit Krejci Gary Harris SG Terrance Mann Caleb Houstan SF Zaccharie Risacher Tristan da Silva PF Mouhammed Gueye Goga Bitadze C Dominick Barlow

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Our Record: 45-36/41-40 ATS

What happens when two teams bench all of their starters? What happens when the team eases off the throttle on even their second units?

That is a good question. A question that is ultimately inconsequential. Games like this one are complete mysteries of what will happen. Who could have seen what the Magic did Friday in Indianapolis?

That is the thing, then. The Magic are probably better suited to succeed when they are undermanned like this because their young players defend. And especially against teams that are lacking offensive firepower and depth, they can overwhelm teams with energy.

That is what the Magic did so well Friday night. That is what seems embedded in many of those players when they get their opportunity. If that is how they are, they will score a final win this regular season.