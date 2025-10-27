Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 27, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); NBC Sports Philadelphia (Philadelphia); NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Philadelphia 107.0 Pace 101.8 102.5 Off. Rtg. 118.6 106.9 Def. Rtg. 116.7 49.0 eFG% 56.4 31.5 O.Reb.% 31.7 17.7 TO% 14.2 41.2 FTR 36.0

3. Defensive inconsistency

By the numbers, the Orlando Magic are as dangerous and strong defensively as they always have been. They are sixth in the league with a 106.9 defensive rating, a number better than their elite defense last year.

It is still early in the season, though. Stats are not quite sticky. A really good performance can greatly affect averages right now -- as the Orlando Magic's 102.8 defensive rating in the loss to the Chicago Bulls exemplifies how good the team can be, and yet how frustrating the defense can be.

In any case, even taking out the Bulls game, the Magic were sixth with a 108.9 defensive rating.

Nobody would say the Magic's defense has been elite, though. There are still lots of communication errors and lapses. The team's transition defense has been rough at times. There are many things to tighten.

For now, the Magic need to focus on their defense and make it their backbone while the offense struggles.

2. Jalen Suggs in the lineup

Franz Wagner noted after Saturday's game that the team did not really have its swag and attitude throughout the game. They were caught on their back foot. Indeed, it felt like the team was climbing uphill the entire game.

There is not one reason for that, but it would be impossible not to note Jalen Suggs' absence as a part of that equation. The Orlando Magic were missing the player everyone calls their heart and soul.

Suggs will be back in the lineup, likely continuing to play three- or four-minute bursts. His statistical impact is still fairly modest -- 12.5 points per game, but 5-for-7 shooting from three. His defensive energy matters a lot more.

And the Magic have simply struggled with him off the floor.

With Suggs on the floor this season, the Magic have a 115.3 offensive rating and 90.8 defensive rating. That +24.5 net rating is the best on the team so far this season. Take out Saturday's game that Suggs did not play in, and the Magic have a -12.9 net rating with a 116.8 defensive rating and 103.9 offensive rating with Suggs off the floor.

There is no replicating Suggs. But he has proven to be the keystone early in the season.

1. Pass and move

How do the Orlando Magic fix their offense? It starts with passing and moving a lot more.

The Magic have always been a low pass team, but even with the dramatic increase in pace, the Magic are averaging only a little more than a pass per possession. They are 19th in the league with 286.5 passes per game. They are just 23rd in the league with 43.5 potential assists per game.

For some reference, the Philadelphia 76ers are second in the league in passes per game, but behind the Orlando Magic in potential assists per game. This is not necessarily correlative to offensive success. But it confirms how little the Magic are moving the ball right now.

Orlando's offense needs to be based on ball movement. That is how it will flow to open shooters and get them in rhythm. The Magic are still seeking that balance.

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jamal Cain - OUT (Not With Team)

Colin Castleton - OUT (Not With Team)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid - OUT (Left Knee Injury Management)

Paul George - OUT (Left Knee Surgery Recovery)

Jared McCain - OUT (Right Thumb Surgery Recovery)

Trendon Watford - OUT (Left Hamstring Injury Management)

Dominick Barlow - OUT (Right Elbow Laceration)

Orlando Philadelphia Jalen Suggs PG Tyrese Maxey Desmond Bane SG V.J. Edgecombe Franz Wagner SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Paolo Banchero PF Jabari Walker Wendell Carter C Andre Drummond

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 1-2/0-3 ATS

I would not blame you for not giving the Orlando Magic the benefit of the doubt anymore. The last six quarters for the Magic have been extremely rough. And they are still seeking consistent energy, particularly when Jalen Suggs is not on the floor.

The Magic have a lot of work to do. They still look like a team that has not played together. The hope is that the loss Saturday is galvanizing and refocuses the team, particularly now that they are on the road.

But we do not know how this Magic team will respond. They have responded within games decently. They have shown signs of the fluidity everyone hoped for. But they have not been able to maintain momentum.

The Philadelphia 76ers have played two pretty chaotic games and gotten wins over teams that do not have the same defensive discipline the Orlando Magic should have -- the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. Both of those teams have the offensive firepower the Magic think they should have, particularly at this pace.

The game will come down to whether the Magic can control the tempo and play at a speed that is comfortable to them. Right now, it is not clear if the Magic know what that is. And there will still be hiccups to sort through in this game.