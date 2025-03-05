2025 Magic mock draft: Orlando has clear focus with 4 picks in loaded class

The Orlando Magic were 15-7 and the talk of the NBA. They pushed the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoff last season. Orlando appeared to be taking the next step before injuries completely derailed things. The Magic had each of their three best players miss significant time, and the lost season has the front office looking at what is next.

Orlando has four picks in the 2025 NBA Draft and plenty of assets if they decide to upgrade via trade. They need to add shooting and improve their playmaking. The Magic may even look for an upgrade at the five and attempt to undo the Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signing.

Expect the front office to attack their weaknesses in the draft. They have a second first-round pick from the Aaron Gordon trade, but who might they take? Here is a look at how the draft is shaping up before March Madness with the order being set by the standings on the morning of March 4. The stretch run and lottery will change plenty, but it is never too early to take a glance.

First round

1. Washington Wizards take Cooper Flagg

2. Charlotte Hornets select Dylan Harper

3. Utah Jazz draft Ace Bailey

4. New Orleans Pelicans pick V.J. Edgecombe

5. Toronto Raptors take Kasparas Jakucionis

6. Brooklyn Nets choose Kon Knueppel

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers) draft Liam McNeeley

8. Chicago Bulls select Tre Johnson

9. San Antonio Spurs pick Asa Newell

10. Portland Trail Blazers choose Egor Demin

11. Houston Rockets (via Suns) draft Khaman Maluach

12. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks) take Ben Saraf

13. Dallas Mavericks draft Collin Murray-Boyles

14. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves) pick Nolan Traore

15. Orlando Magic select Derik Queen

Queen is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 class. The 6’10 big man keeps vaulting up draft boards because of his versatile skill set. He can handle the ball, make plays, and dominate in the post. Getting a big-man creator with a blossoming offensive game will interest several teams.

Derik Queen could help solve the Magic’s playmaking issues. There are questions about his defense, but his high basketball IQ should allow it to pop more with less offensive responsibility. Orlando will get him to lock in and could quickly help him reach his ceiling.

The Magic could draft their Wendell Carter Jr. replacement with this pick. Queen may not last this long if he continues to excel in the pre-draft process, but Orlando should get a talented player to add to their core regardless.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat) choose Jase Richardson

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) draft Hugo Gonzalez

18. Atlanta Hawks (via Kings) take Noa Essengue

19. Miami Heat (via Warriors) pick Jeremiah Fears

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons) select Rasheer Fleming

21. Indiana Pacers pick Carter Bryant

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks) choose Thomas Sorber

23. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets) take Miles Byrd

24. Washington Wizards (via Grizzlies) draft Noah Penda

25. Orlando Magic (via Nuggets) select Kam Jones

The Magic’s biggest offensive questions are shooting and playmaking. Jones can offer both. He has become Marquette’s primary creator after Tyler Kolek went to the Knicks in the 2024 draft. Jones averages 18.4 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes per game as a senior.

His shooting is down as the primary creator, but he made 38.3 percent from 3-point range over his first three college seasons. Jones can operate as a catch-and-shoot option or be their secondary creator. That versatility is just what the Magic need.

Jones just turned 23 but should be ready to help immediately. The Magic drafted Tristan da Silva in 2024 as an older prospect and may look for a repeat with the Marquette standout.

26. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers) pick Joan Beringer

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks) take Alex Karaban

28. Boston Celtics select Nique Clifford

29. LA Clippers (via Thunder) draft Johni Broome

30. Phoenix Suns (via Cavaliers) choose Danny Wolf

Second round

31. Boston Celtics (via Wizards) take Labaron Philon

32. Charlotte Hornets draft Alex Toohey

33. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Jazz) choose Sergio De Larrea

34. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans) select JoJo Tugler

35. Detroit Pistons (via Raptors) snag Adou Thiero

36. Philadelphia 76ers pick Bogoljub Markovic

37. Brooklyn Nets draft Will Riley

38. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls) take Ryan Kalkbrenner

39. San Antonio Spurs choose Max Shulga

40. Toronto Raptors (via Blazer) select Tyrese Proctor

41. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Hawks) pick Cedric Coward

42. Washington Wizards (via Suns) grab Braden Smith

43. Orlando Magic take Isaiah Evans

The 6’6 guard out of Duke is coming off the bench and only playing 14.3 minutes per game, but he has made 55 of his 124 3-point attempts as a freshman. The Magic are last in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage this season, so adding a lights-out shooter on the wing is a must.

This would be a pick on upside. Evans has a slight frame and created just 15 assists and 14 turnovers in 27 games. He needs time to develop. Orlando can afford to wait and has a shooter to turn to if the floor gets too cramped.

44. Golden State Warriors (via Heat) draft Rocco Zikarsky

45. Utah Jazz (via Mavericks) select Boogie Fland

46. LA Clippers (via Timberwolves) choose Ian Jackson

47. Chicago Bulls (via Kings) take Milos Uzan

48. Utah Jazz (via Clippers) snag K.J. Lewis

49. Washington Wizards (via Warriors) pick Alex Condon

50. Washington Wizards (via Pistons) choose Jamir Watkins

51. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Bucks) draft Walter Clayton Jr.

52. Indiana Pacers take Wesley Yates

53. Memphis Grizzlies (via Rockets) select Tahaad Pettiford

54. New York Knicks (via Grizzlies) get Josh Dix

55. Phoenix Suns (via Nuggets) pick Chaz Lanier

56. Los Angeles Lakers draft Hunter Sallis

57. Orlando Magic (via Celtics) choose Ben Henshall

Orlando wants to compete next season, so they likely look for a player they can stash. Henshall is a 6’5 Australian wing who is showcasing some playmaking and an improved jumper. The 20-year-old could play in the G League for a few years or stay overseas as he develops. Henshall could become a versatile two-way wing with upside if he reaches his ceiling.

The Magic may trade this pick, but keeping it allows them to add another young talent with upside. Henshall or whoever is selected may never pan out. Even if they don't, it is a shot worth taking.

58. Houston Rockets (via Thunder) take Dink Pate

59. Cleveland Cavaliers draft Michael Ruzic

NOTE: Knicks were forced to forfeit their second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after being found guilty of tampering in the 2022 signing of Jalen Brunson.

The Orlando Magic address their shooting and playmaking woes in this mock draft. They get an elite shooter in the second round and a playmaking big in the middle of the first. Kam Jones can be a floor spacer and tertiary creator as the Magic look to contend.

This will be an important draft for the franchise, so stay tuned for all the latest.