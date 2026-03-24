One question continues to haunt the Orlando Magic

As the Orlando Magic were searching for answers in an uneven January, the question came up several times in the locker room: Why are the Orlando Magic struggling so much on defense?

This was the key to the team's success after all. It was the thing they were supposed to be good at.

Even with all their injuries, the Magic were able to maintain an elite defense last year. When the team was at its best this season, it was because of a punishing, physical and connected defense.

But at its worst, it looks like it did in January. It looks like it did in Thursday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets. It looks like it did Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

For far too often, the Magic were left being asked, "What is your identity?"

That was a question we posed to Desmond Bane many times in the locker room during the team's uneven midseason. And his response was often short, but poignant, "What identity?"

That has been the question from the beginning of the season.

Defense is the Magic's supposed identity

The Orlando Magic's theory for contention was that they would be an elite defense that created offense from the stops and turnovers they would create. The half-court offense would improve gradually with the offensive talent. But everything centered around the defense.

Instead, Orlando ranks 13th in defensive rating, giving up 113.5 points per 100 possessions. This team is as average on defense as it is on offense. And that might explain why the team has a near .500 record.

The game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday was a glaring example of it. The team's 132.0 defensive rating was the fourth-worst defensive showing of the season.

The Magic were sloppy early, letting the Pacers get into a rhythm and get out in transition. They gave up 14 of the Pacers' 26 fast break points in the first quarter. Orlando let Indiana throw the first punch and never were able to close the gap or knock the Pacers out of rhythm.

"We just let them be too comfortable on offense," Paolo Banchero said after Monday's loss. "They pretty much were scoring all night. But that's the style they play. We kind of gave into their style."

And that is what still stands out as the most frustrating thing. That is why this loss was more concerning than the other losses the team has faced.

The Magic could not slow down one of the worst offensive teams in the league, even if the Pacers resolved to make a stand to end their losing streak.

That has been the problem all year. This was supposed to be a great defensive team. Even with all the injuries the team was facing, they still expected to be solid defensively.

But throughout the season, Orlando has looked on its back foot defensively, unable to rely on this backstop to get them through their poor offensive games. This was not one of those despite some rough stretches and stagnation. The Magic lost despite their eighth-best offensive showing of the season.

Something has been rotten for the Magic for a long time.

Defensive inconsistency

The problems for the Orlando Magic started from the very beginning of the season. It was clear early in the season that something was off about the team's defense.

Orlando started with three solid defensive showings despite two frustrating losses to open the season after the opening night win.

But on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Orlando Magic gave up 137.4 points per 100 possessions. They followed that up by giving up 136.4 points per 100 possessions in the loss to the Detroit Pistons, leaving the Orlando Magic at 1-4 to open the season.

The Magic have struggled to find their defensive footing since the beginning of the season.

Last year, Orlando had just three games giving up more than 130 points per 100 possessions -- proof that in an 82-game season, bad nights happen. This year, the Magic have given up 130 points per 100 possessions in seven games.

They have given up 130 points per 100 possessions in two of the last three games.

The Magic had only eight games giving up 120 points per 100 possessions or more. This year, the team has given up that efficiency in 22 games.

It was not the defense the Magic were used to or banking on to be successful this season.

Games like Monday's loss to the Pacers have been far too frequent, where the Magic hit a defensive road block and let the other team dictate terms. It turns into blowouts against teams with better records than the Pacers.

"We let them be the more physical team," Desmond Bane said after Monday's loss. "From the jump, they set the tone. We responded. But it's hard when you give somebody an edge like that to start the game."

The Magic have struggled to play up to their standards.

The wins and the losses

The Orlando Magic's five-game losing streak has featured a little bit of whiplash then because what helped the Magic win seven in a row was a defense that resembled the elite group that dominated the league for much of the past two seasons.

During the team's seven-game win streak, Orlando gave up only 108.8 points per 100 possessions. That was more in line with the dominant showing they had last season. It was closer to the physical and aggressive style that helped the Magic become an up and coming team in the East.

The worst defensive rating the Magic had during that stretch was 128.4 in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had two games giving up fewer than 100 points per 100 possessions, something they have done only six times this season after doing it 11 times last year.

If Orlando wants to right its ship, it starts with the team's defense.

During this five-game losing streak, the Magic are giving up 121.2 points per 100 possessions. Their best defensive effort came in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers (110.5 points allowed per 100 possessions).

This is certainly not winning basketball for the Magic.

And it has been the question that has haunted them all season long. To salvage their season and be their best, it starts with defense. Or it starts with cobbling together an identity quickly.