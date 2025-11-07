NBA Cup arrives at perfect time for Orlando Magic to find their fixes

The moment when everyone seemed to know the Orlando Magic were on the right track and heading to the Playoffs came in November 2023.

The team was already 10-5 and off to a hot start, but seeking a hallmark win. They found it on Black Friday with a win over the Boston Celtics to take the clubhouse lead in their NBA Cup group.

That was a clarifying moment for the team.

As was last year's NBA Cup. The team entered it 5-6 as it figured out how to play without Paolo Banchero. By the time group play ended, the team was 15-8 and rolling defensively. The team had found its identity as they advanced to the knockout rounds.

The Magic are one of the NBA Cup's big success stories.

But entering this year's version, things are more uncertain than ever.

Orlando has not been solid on defense. The team's offense is still scuttling even with the addition of key new pieces. Things have not come together as quickly.

But the NBA Cup can again be a clarifying moment for this team. It could be the games where everything changes for this team. It is an opportunity to right the ship and find themselves with something to play for.

"I think just continue to do that [take advantage of opportunities], regardless if it is a cup game or any game, is going to be important," coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Friday. "Having a cup game with the things that come with it is good for this group."

Players and teams around the league have embraced the cup to varying degrees. But for this Magic team, it needs to focus less on the cup and more on consistency. That is their path to winning.

A different place

The Orlando Magic are in a different place this year than in previous seasons.

They have not established their identity yet. But these four games -- tonight against the Boston Celtics, next Friday against the Brooklyn Nets and Nov. 25 and 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons -- will be critical in this team's development.

By the time the Magic reach the end of NBA Cup group play at the end of November, this team's identity should be set in place. Things must be pointing in the right direction to close out the season's first quarter.

It becomes a lot harder to move up and down the standings at that point. And the pressure will certainly ramp up.

The team is not looking to use the NBA Cup as a launching pad this year. It is more a foundation this time around.

The Magic have many things they need to fix internally. It is hard to stress the importance of one game over another when the team is just fighting for consistency.

Orlando's defense has fallen a bit flat to start the season, over a mixture of players reintegrating into the roster and the team getting used to its new pace. The offense is still a bit clunky as they try to learn this new style and its reads, and it integrates a key new player in Desmond Bane.

The team has dealt with loads of turnovers and fouling that have prevented them from making much progress. The Magic have not been able to find their footing.

It has been a rough start to the season. While it feels like it is some very simple things the Magic need to correct, they are not so easy to correct.

"I don't necessarily think it's an easy fix, but a simple fix," Wendell Carter said after shootaround Friday. "It's simple, and you've got to do it. As simple as making better passes, dribbling the ball better. But I don't think it's easy. It's something you have to be cautious of, think about it, not overthinking, but have it in the back of your mind. It's something we've got to be better at, especially against the better teams in this league."

The team will face some difficult challenges and teams during this run. The 76ers and Pistons are at the top of the early standings. In the 12 games between Friday's NBA Cup opener and Nov. 28's finale against the Detroit Pistons, the team will face the Eastern Conference favorite New York Knicks twice along with the Houston Rockets.

But the good news should be that seven of the next nine games are at the Kia Center heading into a three-game Thanksgiving trip to Boston, Philadelphia and Detroit.

The next three weeks are not about winning the NBA Cup but using this time to establish their base better. The Magic hope the process of coming together occurs throughout this next month.

"Adding different pieces always takes time," coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Friday. "These are no excuses. And this is part of the growth and process that you have to trust the process of what youa re doing to build into where you are going."

Still in it to win it

Despite the early-season struggles, the Orlando Magic have not lost much confidence. They are still touting their major ambitions and are confident they can achieve their preseason goals.

They all know how early it is in the season. It is certainly far too early to draw wide-ranging conclusions.

The challenges ahead may be difficult. But the Magic have the roster to breakthrough. The Magic must hope they find their breakthrough in the next three weeks.

The Magic have had a lot of success in this tournament before. They got to the knockout round last year, losing in the quarterfinals in a spirited effort against the Milwaukee Bucks after Franz Wagner's injury gutted the team.

The Magic are still in this thing to win it and confident enough to do it.

"We definitely believe we can win it," Carter said after shootaround Friday. "We've got a great sense of what it feels like to get to the knockout round. I feel, in my opinion, we have personnel-wise a lot more pieces. I feel like we're just as confident of getting back to that same situation and going further and hopefully winning."

The Magic have had success in this tournament before. They still expect to play well in it again.

In doing so, the team should find its base and identity once again. The team will learn a lot in these four games and the next three weeks.