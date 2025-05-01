Magic’s ugly playoff flaw just made their offseason priority painfully obvious

Tuesday night featured the final chapter of the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. It was yet another valiant effort from the Magic, but taking down the defending champions was ultimately too tall of a task.

There were multiple contributing factors to Orlando's loss, and Paolo Banchero being hampered by foul trouble was not the least of them. But it is hard to come away from that game and not think about the Magic's desperate need for more shooting power on their roster.

We've talked about it all season. Orlando finished the regular season dead last in the association in three-point shooting percentage, making just 31.5 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc between October and April.

That number obviously isn't going to be sustainable if the Magic are to get to the level of a true contender in the Eastern Conference. Defensive tenacity and physicality are of course what this squad hangs its hat on, but their need to level up by adding some legitimate shooting power this summer is obvious.

The Magic's shooting woes must be addressed this offseason

Now, some of that improvement can come from within. There are young guys in this locker room like Jalen Suggs (23), Anthony Black (21) and Tristan Da Silva (23) who can use the offseason to get more shots up, tweak their shooting form if needed and become more useful shooters just through getting more reps.

But the other avenue toward upgrading in this department for Orlando is going to be signing and/or trading for guys who bring sharp shooting skills to the table. The Magic don't need to worry about Banchero and Franz Wagner, but their supporting cast has to improve.

In 2024-25, Orlando attempted the 24th-most threes per game out of 30 squads in the association, at just 35.1 attempts per night. Playing like the Celtics and generating an inordinate amount of threes isn't the only way to win, even in 2025. But taking this few shots from outside per game is just asking for trouble.

Adding more guys with a knack for three-point shooting will allow the Magic to open up their offensive playbook just a bit more. Jamahl Mosley has been coaching in this league for 18 years, and he certainly knows a thing or two about drawing up effective plays to generate good offense given he has the proper personnel.

Honestly, the fact that Orlando got to 41 wins this season despite their major injuries as well as their limited shooting power says a lot about the potential of this roster. The Magic still feel like a sleeping giant in the Eastern Conference, but they're absolutely going to need more capable three-point shooters to reach their ceiling.