Magic's trade deadline need is already painfully obvious

The Orlando Magic are going to have a real shot at representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals in 2026. But if they're going to reach that level of success next season, it's clear they are going to have to improve their currently slim depth in the backcourt.

Right now, the Magic's limited guard options are probably the biggest reason doubters are going to be skeptical of their chances to go deep in the postseason. Yes, adding Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones were great moves for their own reasons, but they don't entirely erase Orlando's deficiencies.

Bane was the easy choice to bring in for the Magic's obvious lack of outside shooting and perimeter guys who can generate high-level looks on their own. Bane of course checks both those boxes, and his skill is going to go a long way when it comes to making this offense operate at a high level and not stall out.

The Magic need more guard depth

Then with Jones, Orlando got a top-tier table-setter. If you want to say true point guards don't exist in the NBA anymore in 2025, it's a much easier claim to try to make if you ignore the existence of Tyus Jones. The veteran brings fantastic instincts and expert-level court vision and IQ to the Magic.

But the unique abilities of both of these guys is still not quite enough when you look at exactly what the Magic lost this offseason. For one reason or another, they parted ways with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, Cory Joseph and Gary Harris since the conclusion of last season.

The best teams are not going to be able to get by with the kind of guard depth that the Magic are currently working with. Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black are both going to be valuable contributors again for their own reasons, but those two are the only guards left from the 2024-25 season that played at least 20 minutes per game in Orlando.

It's pretty clear that the Magic are going to have to make some more margin moves at some point before they truly have a roster that could legitimately go deep into the playoffs. The East is certainly not going to be as strong next season, but that's even more reason for Orlando to load up and stack their roster with as much talent as possible.