Magic should have a clear goal as they finish the regular season 

The Magic learned a bit about going to another team’s arena when games matter the most. In their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024, the home team won every game. As a result, the Magic’s postseason ended after seven playoff games.

The goal was to avoid that this season and claim home-court advantage for the playoffs. Finishing with a top seed in the Eastern Conference is not within reach for the Magic anymore, but home-court advantage could still make a difference for them.

After a win over the Sacramento Kings, the Magic now have a 36-39 record and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, just above the Hawks. Keeping that spot should be the Magic’s priority as they finish the regular season.

The Magic can secure a significant advantage for the Play-In Tournament

The Magic will have to reach the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. They are five games behind the Milwaukee Bucks who currently hold the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That is not generally a gap you can easily close in seven games.

So, in the final seven games of the regular season, the Magic should be focused on retaining their current position in the standings and the advantages that come with it. Finishing seventh offers the Magic two key advantages in the Play-In Tournament.

First of all, a loss in their first Play-In game would not immediately end the Magic’s season. The loser of the 7-8 matchup will get to play the winner of the 8-9 matchup to secure the final playoff spot. So, if the Magic retain their position to end the season, they will get two chances to secure a playoff spot.

Secondly, the team in seventh place will get to host the 7-8 game. Having the advantage of playing the Play-In Tournament in Orlando could very well make a huge difference for the Magic. The Magic currently have a 20-18 record at home and a 16-21 record on the road despite a tough homestand earlier this month.

Neither playoff series the Magic can reach through the Play-In Tournament is ideal. The Magic would have to face either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers. Orlando has managed to beat both teams this season, but the Celtics and Cavaliers are still not teams one wants to face in the playoffs. However, just getting there and giving players another chance to gather playoff experience will be crucial for the Magic.

So, going into the Play-In Tournament with the best possible conditions should be the team’s focus to close out the season. The Magic still have two games left against the Atlanta Hawks that will be crucial.